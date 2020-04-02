Georgia Football Rightfully Snubbed In Offensive Line U Rankings

The Wall of Georgia wasn't always a thing in Athens. In fact, Georgia has had a mere three offensive linemen drafted in the last seven NFL Drafts. They will match that total in this year's draft alone.

Take it back even further, Georgia has had just seven offensive linemen drafted in the last ten years. When you compare those numbers to the likes of the members on SI.com's newest Offensive Line U rankings, you will see it's not even close.

Notre Dame has had four first-rounders in that same time span, 8 players drafted overall including quite possibly the best offensive guard in the NFL in Quenton Nelson.

Wisconsin has sent 11 offensive linemen to the Draft in the last decade, with four first-round picks. Heck, even Florida beat out Georgia with 11 as well.

Though, this is all set to change rather drastically in the very near future. Since the arrival of Kirby Smart in Athens, he has completely revamped the front seven on both fronts. Georgia will have three offensive linemen drafted in this year's NFL Draft. Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley, and each one is within the top-100 prospects on CBSSports.com big board.

Gone are the days of the likes of John Theus playing tackle.

With the bringing on of Sam Pittman, Georgia built a roster that would make even Dante Scarnecchia think about coming out of retirement. Then to replace him with the energetic and recruiting machine that is Matt Luke and the momentum is only continuing upfront for the Dawgs.

Isaiah Wilson (Left), Solomon Kindley, and Andrew Thomas

If anything, this list from SI.com is a common reminder of what was for Georgia, not what is. Since the 2017 class, Kirby Smart has signed at least one 5-star offensive lineman, and the 2020 class he just wrapped up might have been his best yet. You could even make the case that it's one of the best offensive line classes of all time.

Broderick Jones: 5-star / 11th overall player

Tate Ratledge: 4-star / 37th overall player

Sedrick Van Pran: 4-star / 59th overall player

Chad Linberg: 4-star / 140th overall player

Austin Blaske: 3-star / 527th overall player

*Rankings from 247sports.com

FOUR offensive linemen in the top-150 overall prospects in the country are on their way to Georgia. There's a commitment now more than ever to controlling the line of scrimmage. Though Georgia wasn't anywhere near the Top-10 list for the past decade — and rightfully so — let's rehash this debate in about three years and see where things stand.

