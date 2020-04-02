BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Rightfully Snubbed In Offensive Line U Rankings

Brooks Austin

The Wall of Georgia wasn't always a thing in Athens. In fact, Georgia has had a mere three offensive linemen drafted in the last seven NFL Drafts. They will match that total in this year's draft alone. 

Take it back even further, Georgia has had just seven offensive linemen drafted in the last ten years. When you compare those numbers to the likes of the members on SI.com's newest Offensive Line U rankings, you will see it's not even close. 

Notre Dame has had four first-rounders in that same time span, 8 players drafted overall including quite possibly the best offensive guard in the NFL in Quenton Nelson. 

Wisconsin has sent 11 offensive linemen to the Draft in the last decade, with four first-round picks. Heck, even Florida beat out Georgia with 11 as well. 

Though, this is all set to change rather drastically in the very near future. Since the arrival of Kirby Smart in Athens, he has completely revamped the front seven on both fronts. Georgia will have three offensive linemen drafted in this year's NFL Draft. Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley, and each one is within the top-100 prospects on CBSSports.com big board. 

Gone are the days of the likes of John Theus playing tackle. 

With the bringing on of Sam Pittman, Georgia built a roster that would make even Dante Scarnecchia think about coming out of retirement. Then to replace him with the energetic and recruiting machine that is Matt Luke and the momentum is only continuing upfront for the Dawgs. 

USATSI_13732274 (2)
Isaiah Wilson (Left), Solomon Kindley, and Andrew Thomas 

If anything, this list from SI.com is a common reminder of what was for Georgia, not what is. Since the 2017 class, Kirby Smart has signed at least one 5-star offensive lineman, and the 2020 class he just wrapped up might have been his best yet. You could even make the case that it's one of the best offensive line classes of all time. 

  • Broderick Jones: 5-star / 11th overall player
  • Tate Ratledge: 4-star / 37th overall player
  • Sedrick Van Pran: 4-star / 59th overall player
  • Chad Linberg: 4-star / 140th overall player
  • Austin Blaske: 3-star / 527th overall player

*Rankings from 247sports.com

FOUR offensive linemen in the top-150 overall prospects in the country are on their way to Georgia. There's a commitment now more than ever to controlling the line of scrimmage. Though Georgia wasn't anywhere near the Top-10 list for the past decade — and rightfully so — let's rehash this debate in about three years and see where things stand. 

Full list: 

  1. Notre Dame, 69 
  2. Wisonsin, 68 
  3. Florida, 66

  4. Alabama, 56

  5. Ohio State, 54

  6. USC, 51

  7. Oklahoma, 49

  8. Iowa, 44

  9. Texas A&M, 41

  10. Stanford, 38

*Points system combines draft position with NFL success. For full scoring system see SI.com's full article here. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football is Uniquely Positioned to Handle Recruiting Adjustment

Nobody has recruited at the level of Georgia the past three seasons. Kirby Smart has the program uniquely positioned for this time of adjustment in recruiting.

BGilmer18

Golden State Warriors Increase Chances of Anthony Edwards Being 1st pick

The Golden State Warriors draft preferences could increase the chance that Anthony Edwards is drafted first overall.

Brent Wilson

NCAA Extends College Football Recruiting Dead Period Til May 31st

The NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period. In college football to the end of May 31st.

Brooks Austin

LJ Johnson: A Talented Texan That Has His Eye On Georgia Football

LJ Jonson is the prototypical running back. A compact and powerful build mixed with speed and quickness, Georgia and many other schools have high interest in the Texan.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Target, Amarius Mims Drops Top 10 Schools

Georgia Football top target, Amarius Mims has released his top ten schools that he will choose from this fall.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas: Georgia Football's Greatest Tackle Prospect

Georgia Football has seen plenty of solid offensive lineman enter the NFL Draft, but Andrew Thomas is the greatest tackle prospect of all time.

Brooks Austin

Toumani Camara Appears in First Round of 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Georgia Basketball's, Toumani Camara appeared in a recent mock 2021 NBA Draft. After a solid freshman season, his stock has soared heading into year two.

Brent Wilson

Graduate Transfer Dimencio Vaughn places Georgia Basketball in Final 3

Graduate Transfer Dimencio Vaughn from Rider College has placed Georgia Basketball in his final three. Find out what he could bring to Athens.

Brent Wilson

Madden, Facetime, and Virtual Tours: College Recruiting Amidst Coronavirus

College football recruiting has been drastically impacted by the coronavirus How Madden, facetime, and virtual tours have played during this time.

Brooks Austin

Micah Morris Has Named Final Five Schools, includes Georgia Bulldogs

4-star tackle Micah Morris has announced his final five schools that will get a shot to land him. He includes the home state Georgia Bulldogs in the mix.

Brooks Austin