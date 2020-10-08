SI.com
Offensive Players to Watch vs. Tennessee

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football is back in action this Saturday night against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The offense is coming off an impactful performance against Auburn. The Bulldogs racked up 442 yards of total offense against the Tigers. Stetson Bennett piloted a balanced attack Saturday, passing for 240 yards while the running game added 202 yards.

Tennessee brings an improving defense to Athens, but the Volunteers have proven to be most vulnerable against the pass. Here are the offensive players to watch against the Tennessee defense this Saturday.

George Pickens - Wide Receiver

George Pickens has six catches and a pair of touchdowns so far in 2020, but he's going to remind everyone why he's a Biletnikoff Award candidate this Saturday. Auburn did everything it could to keep the ball from Pickens, and so will Tennessee, but the Volunteers aren't as strong against the pass.

Two weeks ago, South Carolina's prime target Shi Smith torched the Vols with 10 catches for 140 yards. Pickens presents an even bigger challenge to Tennessee's secondary. Expect Bennett to connect with Pickens early and often Saturday night.

INLINE

Kearis Jackson - Wide Receiver

Pickens isn't the only receiver set for a big game against the Vols. Kearis Jackson, coming off a career night against Auburn, will put up big numbers as well. Tennessee doesn't just struggle against primary receivers. They're vulnerable against good receiving corps.

Jackson enters the game with momentum and confidence. Besides quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Jackson is Georga's feel-good story of 2020. He's benefiting from the extra attention shown towards Pickens, but he's shown off his solid athleticism and route running to get open all over the field. That just isn't something Tennessee can handle right now.

Tre' McKitty - Tight End

Let's add a third pass-catcher to the mix. Tre' McKitty will likely make his Georgia football debut this Saturday after missing the first two games with an injury. He's a big, physical tight end with good hands, solid route-running ability, and four years of college experience. McKitty, back in the lineup, is exactly what Tennessee doesn't want to see in this Stetson Bennett lead offense. John Fitzpatrick has played the role of the receiving tight end, with Darnell Washington manning the blocking responsibilities. Assuming McKitty is healthy and ready to go, he will take over the receiving.

