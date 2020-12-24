Opt-Outs: The More the Merrier?

Nine prominent players on the 2020 Georgia squad will miss the Peach Bowl, which creates nine opportunities for other players.

A major point of contention across college football fan bases are bowl-game opt-outs and Georgia football fans are no exception.

Players who opt-out are often called quitters on social media by the more toxic fans, while other fans understand the players' reasons and thank them for their service. Those are the only two sides to the opt-out debate and they are usually analyzed only in the short term.

Fans who criticize the players are concerned only about winning the bowl game. The supportive fans are concerned with the players staying healthy and protecting their draft stock.

However, the consequences of opt-outs go well beyond bowl games and the NFL Draft. If treated properly by the team, opt-outs could have a positive effect on the program going forward. Almost no team has responded better to opt-outs than the Georgia Bulldogs.

Starting with Deandre Baker's choice to sit out the 2019 Sugar Bowl, the coaches have used the openings to prepare younger players for the next season. Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell started together for the first time against Texas. They' have gone on to become one of the better cornerback duos in school history.

Running back Kenny McIntosh made the most of his opportunity in last year's Sugar Bowl when Brian Herrien didn't play. Offensive linemen Warren Ericson, Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon also received extended playing time against Baylor after Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson opted out.

Once again, opt-outs are providing Georgia with an early look at its 2021 team. Eight draft-eligible players are skipping the upcoming Peach Bowl. The number grows to nine by including linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who is in the transfer portal. That's nine opportunities for younger players to claim a bigger role on the team.

Linebacker Quay Walker isn't making his first start in place of Monty Rice, but this will be Walker's first start without Rice to back him up, meaning he'll have more responsibility against Cincinnati than he's ever had before.

Edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Johnson skipping the Peach Bowl delivers a big blow to Georgia's pass rush. However, relying on Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson to create most of the pressure off the edge will pay dividends next season. Coaches will also take the chance to give rising senior Robert Beal and talented freshman Mekhail Sherman meaningful playing time.

Ben Cleveland and center Trey Hill (injury) are also missing the bowl game. Ericson has been playing center in place of Hill, but perhaps Sedrick Van Pran-Granger will receive playing time now with Cleveland out. Offensive line coach Matt Luke used a solid bowl performance from a new group last year to build a strong unit in 2020, so there's no reason why he can't do the same this year.

This is the direction college football is heading, like it or not. Unless a national championship is on the line, head coaches like Kirby Smart probably don't mind opt-outs. In fact, they might prefer it. Smart and other savvy coaches understand the opportunities opt-outs create. They probably want as many of those opportunities as they can get.