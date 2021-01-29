WATCH: Georgia Players Compete in Senior Bowl

Georgia players are at the Reese's Senior Bowl in record attendance. Watch as some of Georgia's seniors compete in practice.

There are a record number of Georgia Bulldogs in attendance at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl.

DB Mark Webb

TE Tre McKitty

DL Malik Herring

OL Ben Cleveland

DB DJ Daniel

LB Monty Rice

We have footage of the offensive line and defensive unit's getting after it in some 1-on-1s.

These were Malik Herring's final reps at the Senior Bowl. As you can see in the first clip, he limps off awkwardly following his final rep with Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. He was having a dominant day in 1-on-1s, as you will see, prior to his knee injury. It has been confirmed that Herring tore the ACL in his right knee.

Each of the Bulldogs will be on the South team during the game Saturday, led by Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and his staff. Rhule coached against Georgia last season in the Sugar Bowl when he was the head coach of the Baylor Bears.

Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl, had some interesting things to say about this group of Bulldogs throughout the week. He said that he expected tight end Tre McKitty to be the breakout player of the week, and up to this point, McKitty has lived up to the bill.

DJ Daniel has played exceptionally well throughout the week at practice and has turned heads throughout the NFL with his play. He's coming off a year where he didn't see a bunch of playing time behind Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

Daniel also has phenomenal tape against some of the top available wide receivers in this 2021 NFL Draft class, most notably Ja'Marr Chase. Daniel handled Chase well in the SEC Championship game in 2019.

According to sources, Ben Cleveland was injured during the first practice and hasn't been seen in action since. He was seen limping off the field with what appeared to be a lower-body issue.

You may also like

Context Matters in the Mark Richt and Kirby Smart Comparison

2021 NFL Draft Profile: Monty Rice

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.