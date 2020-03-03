Georgia Football: Position Battles on Offense for Spring Practice

Spring football practice is an essential evaluation period for all college programs. It's an opportunity for coaches to get a closer look at the entire roster, whereas during the season majority of the attention is drawn towards the guys playing on Saturdays, and rightfully so.

Though, for programs like Georgia — where 11 starters from last year's (12-2) team are gone — there are going to be position battles all across the depth chart.

Eight offensive starters from a year ago have moved on, seven into the NFL and one lost via the transfer portal. With spring practice set to begin March 17th, we preview some of the biggest position battles set to take place in Athens, starting with the signal-caller:

Quarterback:

We have been of the belief that this is Jamie Newman's job to lose headed into spring practice, but that's not to say the guys he's competing with aren't going to make him sweat. I believe the really interesting discussion is that QB2 discussion, and you'll see why.

Jamie Newman

Rated the third-highest rated returning quarterback in 2020 by the folks over at Pro Football Focus, Newman is the only quarterback on the roster with a Division 1 start. With one year of eligibility remaining, Newman is looking to launch his name into the discussion for the first round of next year's NFL Draft.

He's currently at +850 odds to win the Heisman, behind only two guys by the names of Fields and Lawerence. So, needless to say, we aren't the only ones expecting Newman to not only win this QB job but excel in it come this fall.

QB, Stetson Bennett

Who wins the backup role?

As we discussed earlier here on The Bulldog Maven, Georgia has never been deeper at the quarterback position. Stetson Bennett, D'Wan Mathis, and Carson Beck are all immensely talented quarterbacks. Quarterbacks that could compete for a starting job just about anywhere in the country.

With Mathis cleared, the most anticipated battle, in my opinion, is between him and Beck. Which of the two can establish themselves as the future at the position?

Until Brock Vandagriff shows up in 2021 and it all starts over again.

Tackle:

With Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg not enrolling until after spring practice, there's a great opportunity for someone to cement themselves as that second tackle alongside Jamaree Salyer.

Salyer will certainly walk into spring practice as one of the two tackles but who will make a name for themselves between guys like Xavier Truss, Warren McClendon, and Owen Condon before the newcomers show up this summer?

Jones, Ratledge, and Lindberg are going to show up ready to gain ground fast, but a guy like Xavier Truss has already made way with the coaching staff and a dominant spring camp will only solidify his chances to be the starter in September when they face Virginia in Atlanta.

OC, Trey Hill

Interior

For as much as has been made about the turnover on the offensive line for Georgia with Thomas, Wilson, and Kindley departing early for the draft and Cade Mays heading back to his homeland up in Knoxville, Georgia returns solid production on the interior next year. Ben Cleveland and Trey Hill are seasoned SEC veterans at this point, and Justin Shaffer has had in-game experience in a spot role since arriving on campus. Shaffer even cracked the starting lineup before injuring his neck in 2019.

That's without discussing guys like Warren Ericson — who earned the start at right guard in the Sugar Bowl — and Clay Webb, the former 5-star who earned scout team player of the year honors last season and played in two games as a freshman.

Wide Receiver

Similar to the position battle that will be taking place at tackle, the wideouts group is going to look entirely different when fall camp rolls around. Burton, Rosemy, Smith, and McConkey have yet to officially enroll. Add on top of that, Dominick Blaylock won't be fully healthy, and you're left with a pretty incomplete picture.

Players like Tommy Bush, Trey Blount, Makiya Tongue, and Justin Robinson will have plenty of opportunities and reps to insert themselves into the conversation this fall.

Guys like Demetris Robertson and George Pickens are virtual shoe-ins come September. The returner that's going to have to fight off the young guns is Matt Landers. He will need a big spring.

Running Back

Just like we know Robertson and Pickens are in, Zamir White has RB1 on hold, for now. So, we will direct our attention to who will be his running mate. Since Kirby Smart's return to Athens, he has had at least two featured backs in the rotation with 100 carries or more.

2016-2017: Nick Chubb & Sony Michel

2018: D'Andre Swift & Elijah Holyfield

2019: D'Andre Swift & Brian Herrien

Therefore, someone has to emerge as that second guy. The battle in the spring will be between James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton. Cook the more straight-line speedster, McIntosh is a back with a little bit of everything, and there's the freshman Kendall Milton who just might be the most physically imposing of all the back... Zamir White included.

At 6'2, nearing 230 pounds now after having already added on some serious poundage since his arrival, the Kid from Clovis, California will turn some heads this spring.

Some may worry about a duplicate pairing between him and Zamir White because those unaware of his running style may connect Milton's size to a certain "downhill" running style that a guy like Zeus is known for. However, this could not be further from the truth.

While Milton has the ability to run over and away from a defender, his patience with the ball is something that truly stands out. As we have displayed in his NFL player comparison to Le'Veon Bell.

