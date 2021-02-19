Georgia Spring Position Preview: Tight End

Tight ends are a fan-favorite position among Georgia football fans. In 2021, the tight ends will play a huge role in the offense.

If you think Georgia football needs to make better use of its tight ends, 2021 is your year.

The Bulldogs aren't just loaded at the position. Based on last year's play designs, Georgia clearly has an offensive coordinator that wants to make the tight ends a major part of the offense.

Gone are the days of two-tight-end sets being just power formations. The Bulldogs are going to pass out of these sets more often and take advantage of the mismatches the tight ends provide.

Tight End Depth Chart

Darnell Washington, sophomore

John FitzPatrick, junior

Brock Bowers, freshman

Ryland Goede, sophomore

Brett Seither, sophomore

Fronting Georgia's band of tight ends is the 6-7, 260-lb. monster Darnell Washington. The freshman showed plenty of potential in the passing game all year in 2020, but he showed fans a glimpse of the future in Georgia's last two games by catching five passes for 107 yards.

Washington is much more athletic than his size suggests. He's a good enough route runner with some speed and excellent ball skills. Best of all, he knows how to use his large frame to shield defenders away from the ball.

As a blocker, Washington is already a force despite not having been asked to block much in high school. He is powerful and he puts his athleticism to good use in the running game.

John FitzPatrick is the forgotten man in Georgia's tight end group despite starting half of last season. FitzPatrick will play more of an H-back role in the offense. He's a good blocker in the running game and a good check-down receiver.

Newcomer Brock Bowers is the most athletic tight end on Georgia's roster. Bowers is fast with fantastic body control and he's a very good route runner. He still has some work to do as a blocker, but his receiver skills will ensure early playing time this season.

Expect to see Bowers play all over the field, not just near the offensive line. He'll play many snaps out of the slot and out wide throughout his Georgia football career.

