SI All-American Candidate Brock Bowers Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brock Bowers

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Napa (Calif.)

Committed to: Ohio State

Projected Position: Tight End/Y back

Frame: Twitchy at 225, yet relatively lean. Will be a handful for defensive backs as a 250-pound pass catcher one day.

Athleticism: By the time he’s in college, Brock could step into most division-one programs and still be one of the top athletes in the room, period. Besides the plus ball skills, he’s got plus lateral quickness as seen through his reps at running back.

Instincts: As an integral part of Napa’s offense, Bowers was asked (and he delivered) to make plays from a variety of positions. His willingness as a “utility player” strengthened his understanding of each position’s pain points, allowing him to play that much faster by spending less time thinking and more time reacting.

Polish: Spent entire sophomore season positioned flexed out, spent his junior season in the endzone (via RB, Y-back, TE, and slot). Bowers may not be polished anywhere, but that’s likely part of the lure with him. Recruiters see a dynamic playmaker; some have even mentioned two-way potential.

Bottom Line: Brock Bowers is a versatile and efficient football player. From kick returns to kick-out blocks, Bowers's ability to help his team goes beyond his own stats, although both 1,500 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns for a tight end stick out like a sore thumb.