Offensive Players on Verge of All-America Seasons

Georgia Football's offense has several players that could earn All-America honors at the end of the season.

On paper, Georgia Football has one of the best offenses in America with star players at each position. If the Bulldogs live up to expectations, several players will earn spots on various All-America lists at the end of the year.

JT Daniels, Quarterback

All-America might be the smallest national honor Daniels receives at the end of the year. The USC transfer is the centerpiece of an offense built for his skillset. It's a skillset that includes a powerful arm, the pocket presence of a field general and an unwavering confidence in himself and his receivers.

Daniels attempts the passes previous Georgia quarterbacks wouldn't. While that might get him in trouble sometimes, he only tries those attempts because he believes in his arm and his receivers' abilities. With Georgia's litany of weapons, that confidence could help produce a magical season for Daniels.

Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver

The receiver Daniels will likely have the most confidence in is Burton. His fellow California native is Georgia's most talented receiver, capable of making plays all over the field.

Burton has the speed to be a deep threat, the route running to be an intermediate target and the athleticism to excel on quick passes. Plus, Burton has the physicality to make catches even when he isn't wide open. With a gunslinger like Daniels in the pocket, the sky is the limit for Burton.

Darnell Washington, Tight End

Washington is a pure mismatch. At 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds, few coverage defenders can match his size, but that's only part of why Washington is a mismatch. He's a great athlete with wide-receiver skills. Washington knows how to use his body to shield the ball from defenders and that will make him one of Daniels' favorite targets.

On top of that, Washington is a great blocker. He didn't block much in high school, but he bought into Todd Hartley's coaching and was immediately an impact blocker even though he was still developing fundamentally.

Warren McClendon, Right Tackle

Somehow McClendon wasn't Georgia's Day-1 starter at right tackle last year, but that was quickly corrected and he went on to earn freshman All-America honors. He's arguably Georgia's best offensive lineman and he rarely allowed defenders to get by him in pass protection. Expect an even better year from McClendon as a sophomore.

Potential All-SEC Players

Zamir White, Running Back

Kendall Milton, Running Back

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Wide Receiver

Kearis Jackson, Wide Receiver

Justin Shaffer, Guard

