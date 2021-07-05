Georgia's Offensive Preseason MVPs

A few preseason All-American and All-SEC teams have already been published, and they haven't been the most Georgia Football-friendly lists.

That's no problem though, those who follow the program closely know how loaded the team is. So, instead of dwelling on who's missing from those lists, let's highlight the best player at each area of Georgia's offense.

Quarterback: J.T. Daniels

When the 2020 season ended, J.T. Daniels's role in the revival of Georgia's offense was one of college football's biggest storylines. Now, he's one of the more neglected quarterbacks in the nation. Pro Football Focus didn't even name Daniels as one of the four best quarterbacks in the SEC.

In four games last year, Daniels compiled 67.9-percent of his passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns. He racked up 400 yards in his debut and ushered in a wave of optimism for the 2021 season. Daniels's intense study habits have been well documented and physically he's one of the more impressive quarterbacks in America. Most importantly, he plays with unwavering confidence that is reportedly infecting his teammates.

Running Back: Zamir White

Zamir White quietly had one of the best rushing seasons in school history, and thanks to the shortened schedule, the stat book will never reflect how good he was in 2020. White rushed for 779 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in a morbidly one-dimensional offense. At that pace, in a full season, White would have eclipsed 1,000 yards with a whopping 15 touchdowns.

He should have an even better season in 2021. In the G-Day Game, his knees looked healthier than they had ever been at Georgia. He ran with more speed and agility than what Georgia fans were accustomed to seeing. The Bulldogs will also field a more balanced offense, which will help clear running room for the redshirt junior.

Outside Receiver: Arik Gilbert

The newest addition to Georgia's offense is a big one. Arik Gilbert is a physical mismatch no matter where he lines up. He has more-than-ideal size for a tight end, with the athleticism of a leaner wide receiver, which is why Georgia lists him as a receiver.

Gilbert likes getting physical and opponents regularly needed two or three defenders to tackle him last year. In one short year at LSU, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards. Those numbers look decent for a freshman who only played eight games, but the Tigers actually misused him often. UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken won't make that mistake.Slot Receiver: Kearis Jackson

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

Kearis Jackson had a breakout year in 2020, leading Georgia with 36 catches and 514 receiving yards. His strong, athletic frame and great vision make him Georgia's best receiver when it comes to picking up yards after the catch. Jackson can do wonders on a well-blocked screen pass or a quick slant.

Tight End: Darnell Washington

On any other team, Gilbert would be the biggest skill player on offense. Not at Georgia however, that distinction goes to 6-7, 260-lb. Darnell Washington. Much like Gilbert, Washington's surprisingly athletic, though he's not as quick as Gilbert.

Washington creates more mismatches for Georgia's offense to exploit. You'd be hard-pressed to find a college defense capable of covering two massive pass-catchers. He's going to have plenty of opportunities to make plays in this offense.

Offensive Tackle: Warren McClendon

Georgia made a mistake in last year's season opener by not starting Warren McClendon at right tackle. The staff quickly corrected that error and McClendon went on to earn Freshman All-American status from the Football Writers Association of America.

Guard/Center: Justin Shaffer

Shaffer earned a starting job last season and, after a decent year, decided to use the free year of eligibility to work on his NFL Draft stock. The interior of Georgia's offensive line was very strong last year, but Shaffer is the only returning full-time starter. The Bulldogs will rely on his leadership and newfound experience this year.

