SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Opinion: Georgia Pulled D'Wan Mathis A Bit Early

Brooks Austin

Georgia entered Saturday "excited to watch their starting quarterback perform well," or at least those were Kirby Smart's words on College Gameday Saturday morning. The only thing is, they watched just six drives of D'Wan Mathis before they jumped ship to Stetson Bennett. And before I get too far, the decision to make the move ultimately won them the game in considerable fashion in the second half. That's not the point.

The point of this article is to show you that when Kirby Smart says, "It wasn't all on D'Wan" in the post-game press conference, he's not lying. The point of this article is to show to you that yesterday's performance by D'Wan Mathis was undoubtedly a rough one, but it's not worth writing him off. We didn't get enough of sample size, not to mention he wasn't being put into winnable situations. 

It doesn't take long to review the six series that Mathis was in on to start the ball game. 

First Drive

  • 1&10: Stuffed on inside zone RPO, Zamir White gains two yards. 
  • 2&8: Designed QB Draw, Mathis bolts for 16-yards, called back for a hold. 
  • 2&18: 12-yard completion to John Fitzpatrick.
  • 3&6: Heavy play-action rollout, Mathis hits Pickens for 9 yards and a first down. 
  • 1&10: Incompletion
  • 2&10: D'Wan Mathis runs for 6 yards. 
  • 3&4: False Start*
  • 3&9: Mathis scrambles for 5 yards, is lit up on the sideline by Bumper Pool*

Remember to Bumper Pool hit, we will get back to it. 

Second Drive

  • 1&10: Stuffed on first down, no gain. 
  • 2&10: Incomplete 
  • 3&10: Mathis scrambles for 9 yards, gets out of bounds too early, Georgia Punts

Third Drive

  • 1&10: Stuffed on run, a gain of three yards. 
  • 2&7: Holding on the designed screen to James Cook for no gain. 
  • 3&12: Incomplete

Fourth Drive

  • 1&10: Stuffed on inside zone run, gain of three yards. 
  • 2&7: No gain on a check down to Zamir White. 
  • 3&7: Interception on an errant throw to Jermaine Burton.

Fifth Drive

  • 1&10: Completion to Pickens, 11 yards and a first down. 
  • 1&10: Stuffed on an inside zone with Kenny McIntosh. A gain of three.
  • 2&7: Incomplete to Pickens. 
  • 3&7: False Start*
  • 3&12: Incomplete

Sixth Drive

  • 1&10: Incomplete, intended for Kearis Jackson
  • 2&10: James Cook rushes for seven yards. 
  • 3&3: James Cook rushes for 2 yards. 
  • 4&1: D'Wan Mathis rushes for 5-yards on a QB Sneak. 
  • 1&10: James Cook for 6 yards. 
  • 2&4: Incomplete.
  • 3&4: Sack

Mistakes

Let's start with the errors that D'Wan Mathis made before we start making excuses for him. 

You've got to know where the sticks are as a scrambler

On the opening drive, Mathis takes off on a scramble to his right on 3&9, and with no shot of the first down, he lazily attempts to get out of bounds. What he didn't know is that Bumper Pool covers the full 53 1/2 yards wide, and lit him up on the sideline. You gotta know where the hit sticks are too, not just the first down sticks. 

Then on the second drive, he bails out of bounds too quickly on a scramble on 3rd & 10. Had he just stuck the ball out, things are different. The field awareness as a scrambler was subpar on Saturday. The best in the world at this is Russell Wilson. He never seems to take a big hit, and he always knows where the first down marker is. 

Can't have bad misses in the redzone

Not only did D'Wan Mathis miss Jermaine Burton by a good four to five feet on the interception throw, but John Fitzpatrick was also running wide open down the middle of the field for what would have been an easy touchdown. 

Can not take sacks/Fumble the snap on 3rd & 4

The final play for Mathis was just something that cannot happen if you're going to be a starter on an elite college football team. He not only fumbles the shotgun snap, but he then picks it up and tries to run with it before being sacked. 

I know Mathis is a great athlete, but if he just falls on the ball at the 35 where he picks it up and tries to run with it, it's a 52-yard field goal attempt possibly. Instead, he's sacked at the 41-yard line and Georgia is forced to punt. 

Not all his fault

Of the (8) third-down situations Mathis was placed in, he faced 3&8 or less just three times. And he converted one of them. Want to know why the 19-year old was holding the ball too long? Well, because he was forced into positions where he's got to Convert a 3rd & 12, three of which were caused by a penalty (two false starts, and a hold) on 3rd & 7. 

Now, let's address that early-down run game. Georgia ran the ball with their running backs 7 times in those six possessions. They resulted in a whopping 20 yards, an average of 2.85 yards per attempt. In fact, it was Mathis who was the leading rusher (25 yards on 4 carries) by the time he left the ball game following the first possession of the second half. 

When you've got a young quarterback facing an average of 3rd & 8, with virtually no running game apart from himself in his first start in the SEC. You shouldn't expect him to succeed. 

As we've laid out, there were several things that Mathis can clean up. He's got to have better situational awareness, and he's got to get the ball out on time. But that wasn't enough of a sample size for me, and I think Georgia might have snatched him a little bit too quickly. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Definitely a valid opinion. I want to see D’Wan Mathis get another shot. You can see all of his raw abilities. Give him a chance with a more organized offensive line and control penalties, and I think he will be able to move the ball.

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams

Penalties definitely killed Georgia in the first half and one thing you don’t want a quarterback who is making his first career start to have to do is covert 3 and longs every drive. D’Wan of course made some mistakes himself but I think there is a bigger picture to his struggles than just him as you mentioned.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Georgia vs Arkansas

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs open up the 2020 season on the road against Arkansas. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Game grades for Georgia's victory over Arkansas

Georgia football started the game ugly, trailing 10-5 early in the second half, but made the final score beautiful with 32-unanswered points.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Nashvilledawg

The Mailman Delivers - Bennett Brings Bulldogs Back

The Georgia Defense did exactly what the Georgia Defense was expected to do and then some. The story of the day though, Stetson Bennett IV.

Chris Allen

by

Chris Allen

Players of the game: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Georgia football recovered from a 7-0 first quarter deficit to defeat Arkansas 37-10 in the season opener Saturday evening.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia's first half Grades against Arkansas

Georgia football trails Arkansas 7-5 at halftime. Georgia scored its points on a defensive safety and a field goal. The offense has used two quarterbacks so far.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

College Gameday Coming to Athens for Auburn vs Georgia

The College Gameday twitter account announced Saturday night that they would be heading to Athens, Georgia for the matchup against Auburn Saturday.

Brooks Austin

2019 UGA Football: OLB Brenton Cox Dismissed from team, enter transfer portal

Considered to be a mutual parting of ways, former 5-star Brenton Cox was dismissed from the team today and has entered the transfer portal.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Georgia's Win

Georgia comes out on top in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks despite a sloppy and slow start from the Dawgs. Here's the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Brooks Austin

Halftime Notes: Analysis, Personnel Notes

Georgia is at the half with Arkansas, we have the first half analysis and reaction here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com

Brooks Austin