JT Daniels Feels Confident QB Room is "Game Ready"

JT Daniels and Jordan Davis was the duo selected by Coach Smart to join him for SEC Media Day in Hoover, Alabama, Tuesday morning. Daniels spoke high praise of the quarterback as a whole.

The media were given around eleven minutes to speak with JT Daniels, the starting quarterback for Georgia heading into the 2021 season. While a multitude of topics was discussed with the junior gunslinger, one thing that stood out was his praise of redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck and the quarterback room as a whole.

When asked about the redshirt freshman Beck, Daniels had this to say of the young signal-caller from Jacksonville, Florida.

From when I got here to where Carson is now, there is a tremendous improvement. I personally think he's game ready,

JT would go on to state that he believes "there is [Game Readiness] from all of our other quarterbacks," Mentioning both Stetson Bennett and Brock Vandagriff, "Stetson has a lot of game experience, Brock is very good, Carson is very good. All of them can step in and play football."

Coming off a season where Georgia played three different starting quarterbacks in a ten-game season, having confidence in those behind Daniels on the depth chart is reassuring. Daniels would finish up by saying, "There is no concern from the quarterback room of who's going to be ready to play, I think there are a lot of guys, and Carson is especially ready to play ball."

