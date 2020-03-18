Georgia Football: RB Depth Chart Review

Although spring sporting activities have been canceled, along with the G-Day game in Athens, we still know what will be readily available in the backfield for the University of Georgia this fall.

Today we take a look at the running back depth chart and what each of these individual players will bring to the table for the Bulldogs. Of course, there was set to be some shuffling in terms of the order of these backs this spring.

So, apart from Zamir White — who we will discuss first — the rest will be placed in order by age.

*Disclaimer - Todd Monken has shown a history of playing two backs in one formation. At Southern Miss, it was Jalen Richard and Ito Smith. In Cleveland, it was Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. If the talent is there, like it is at Georgia, he won't hesitate to play them simultaneously.

Zamir White

After two knee surgeries in less than two years, Zamir White slowly started to show signs of returning to the form that made him the nation's top back in the 2018 recruiting class.

The elite top-end speed that allowed him to average 14.0 YPC in his final year of high school football may not return, but it's not a requirement for White to be extremely successful this fall. White is the type of running back that wears a defense down, something that we never got to see during the 2019 season, as he played behind D'Andre Swift & Brian Herrien.

He showed signs of that four-quarter potential in the final game against Baylor. His season-high 18 carries produced 92 yards and a score. He will be the featured back this fall, at least to start.

RB, James Cook

James Cook

Cook has struggled to find his way since arriving at Georgia. Though it's been a crowded backfield, Cook hasn't really had an opportunity to be used in any other way than a jet sweep.

Todd Monken has a history of using his backs out of the backfield and that's certainly an area that Cook can be of use. He's averaged 9.2 yards per reception in his two seasons at Georgia.

The chance that he's the running back used when Georgia goes empty or five wide is rather high. He and our next back could battle to be the third-down running back early on next season.

Kenny McIntosh

I don't know about you, but from now until the foreseeable future whenever I see a running back "dead-leg" a defender — pressing the upfield shoulder of a defender and then violently sticking the outside foot in the ground — I will think of D'Andre Swift.

However, McIntosh has similar levels of elusiveness in some of the same ways. He displayed as much against Arkansas State this past season, breaking a defender's ankles on his way to a 61-yard score.

He's the prototypical "3-down back" and can find his way into the lineup in a variety of ways. I would imagine he has a chance to surpass James Cook for that "lightning" role alongside White and our next back.

Kendall Milton

Very few freshmen can walk into the SEC and be physically impressive, especially at the running back position. However, Kendall Milton is the exception. And though he doesn't run a 4.4 forty, at 6'2 and nearing 230-pounds, he doesn't have to.

He runs with the type of patience and vision that is uncommon for backs his age. Where typically highly rated backs enter college and have to find ways to create their own space and set up their blockers, Milton has shown signs of that capability for several years at this point.

Don't be surprised if you look up in the middle of the season next year and Todd Monken and his staff have found a way to get Milton double digits carries, if not more.

Daijun Edwards

You don't start for four years at Colquitt County in south Georgia if you aren't a baller. Edwards rushed for over 4400 yards and 64 TDs during his time at Colquitt, and though he is often overlooked in this recruiting class, Dell McGhee chose to recruit Edwards harder than several other highly rated backs in the state for a reason.

He's a "never take a loss" type of back. One that takes what looks to be a two-yard loss and turns them into a four-yard gain. Not to mention he's shown the ability to block in pass protection and release out of the backfield.

