PFF Ranks Two Georgia Linemen as Best in the SEC

Throughout this offseason, we have seen Pro Football Focus's up and down grading for Georgia Football. The latest from PFF sees two UGA linemen rank as two of the best in the SEC.

Despite the questions of who will play left tackle on September 4th when the Dawgs take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, Georgia still looks to have one of the better offensive lines in the SEC.

Pro Football Focus recently published their list for the top four returning offensive linemen in the SEC this season. According to PFF's Twitter account, both returning seniors Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer rank third and fourth respectively.

The list also included Kentucky's Darian Kinnard at number one, Alabama's Evan Neal at number two, with Salyer and Shaffer rounding out the top four. Both are returning starters for Georgia this season; the only question is, where will they play in 2021?

Salyer started nine games at left tackle with one start at left guard in Georgia's victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. On the other hand, Shaffer started nine games at left guard before shifting over to right guard, clearing the way for Salyer in Atlanta.

Georgia now looks to find a position for both of these returning seniors following the questions provided by the disappointing play in the Peach Bowl upfront. SI's Dawgs Daily believes that Georgia wants Salyer to move back to guard, the same position he'd play in the NFL, and have one of the younger tackles step up to the plate at left tackle. Though they won't be doing so until they feel comfortable about a younger player taking over the left tackle spo

So far this offseason, there is no answer about who will play left tackle, but Jamaree Salyer is the de facto favorite following his spectacular play last season.

