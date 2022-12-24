Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.

Although Georgia has lost tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton to the transfer portal since the SEC Championship, the Bulldog's break lengthy break has also allowed for some players to get healthy.

Wide-out Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon left the SEC Championship game with injuries and did not return for the remainder of the game. Kirby Smart remains hopeful that both players will return in time for the Peach Bowl. Wide out AD Mitchell will also likely be much more prominent in his role with the offense after a high ankle sprain sidelined him for much of the season.

Predicted Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback:

#13 Stetson Bennett IV, 5’11”, 190, R-Sr.

#15 Carson Beck, 6’4″, 215, R-So.

#12 Brock Vandagriff, 6’3″, 205, R-Fr.

#14 Gunner Stockton, 6’1″, 210, Fr.

Running Back

#6 Kenny McIntosh, 6’1″, 210, Sr.

-or- #2 Kendall Milton, 6’1″, 220, Jr.

#30 Daijun Edwards, 5’10”, 201, Jr.

#22 Branson Robinson, 5’10”, 220, Fr

Wide Receiver

#1 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, 6’2″, 195, Jr.

-or- #5 Adonai Mitchell, 6’4″, 190, So.

#86 Dillon Bell, 6’1″, 210, Fr.

Wide Receiver

#84 Ladd McConkey, 6’0″, 185 R-So.

-or- #11 Arian Smith, 6’0″, 195, R-Sr.

#9 Jackson Meeks, 6’2″, 205, So.

#23 De’Nylon Morrissette, 6’1″, 200, Fr.

Wide Receiver

#10 Kearis Jackson, 6’0″, 200 R-Sr.

-or- #8 Dominick Blaylock, 6’1″, 205 R-Jr.

#87 Mekhi Mews, 5’8″, 170, R-Fr.

Tight End

#19 Brock Bowers, 6’4″, 230, So.

-or- #0 Darnell Washington, 6’7″, 270 Jr.

#4 Oscar Delp, 6’5″, 225, Fr.

Left Tackle

#59 Broderick Jones, 6’4″, 310, R-So

#65 Amarius Mims, 6’7″, 330, So.

#78 Chad Lindberg, 6’6″, 325, R-So.

Left Guard

#73 Xavier Truss, 6’7″, 320, R-Jr.

-or- #77 Devin Willock, 6’7″, 335, R-So.

#56 Micah Morris, 6’6″, 330, R-Fr.

Center

#63 Sedrick Van Pran, 6’4″, 310, R-So.

#50 Warren Ericson, 6’4″, 305, R-Sr.

#58 Austin Blaske, 6’5″, 310, R-So.

Right Guard

#69 Tate Ratledge, 6’6″, 315, R-So.

#55 Jared Wilson, 6’3″, 300, R-Fr.

#53 Dylan Fairchild, 6’5″, 300, R-Fr.

Right Tackle

#70 Warren McClendon, 6’4″, 300, R-Jr.

-or- #65 Amarius Mims, 6’7″, 330, So.

Predicted Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

#90 Tramel Walthour, 6’3″, 280, R-Sr.

-or- #93 Tyrion Ingram Dawkins, 6’5″, 300, R-Fr.

-or- #13 Mykel Williams, 6’5″, 265, Fr.

Nose Tackle

#78 Nazir Stackhouse, 6’3″, 320, Jr.

#96 Zion Logue, 6’5″, 295, R-Jr.

#99 Bear Alexander, 6’3″, 205, Fr.

#94 Jonathan Jefferson, 6’3″, 295, R-Fr.

Defensive Tackle

#88 Jalen Carter, 6’3″, 300, Jr.

#97 Warren Brinson, 6’4″, 305, Jr.

#52 Christen Miller, 6’4″, 295, Fr.

Jack (DE/Linebacker)

#33 Robert Beal Jr., 6’4″, 250, R-Sr.

#32 Chaz Chambliss, 6’2″, 250, So.

#8 MJ Sherman, 6’2″, 235, Jr.

-or- #7 Marvin Jones Jr., 6’5″, 250, Fr.

-or- #19 Darris Smith, 6’5″, 225, Fr.

-or- #16 CJ Madden, 6’4″, 240, Fr.

Money (Hybrid Linebacker)

#2 Smael Mondon Jr., 6’3″, 220 So.

#15 Trezmen Marshall, 6’1″, 230, R-Jr.

#18 Xavian Sorey, 6’3″, 214, R-Fr.

Mike

#10 Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6’1″, 245, So.

#0 Rian Davis, 6’2″, 230, Jr.

#11 Jalon Walker, 6’2″, 225, Fr.

#25 EJ Lightsey, 6’2″, 223, Fr.

Star

#22 Javon Bullard, 5’11”, 180, So.

-or- #23 Tykee Smith, 5’10”, 198, Jr.

#28 Marcus Washington, 6’1″, 185, Fr.

Cornerback

#5 Kelee Ringo, 6’2″, 210, R-So.

#1 Nyland Green, 6’1″, 185, R-Fr.

#9 Jaheim Singletary, 6’1″, 175, Fr.

Cornerback

#3 Kamari Lassiter, 6’0″, 180, So.

#6 Daylen Everette, 6’1″, 190, Fr.

#12 Julian Humphrey, 6’0″, 190, Fr.

Safety

#29 Christopher Smith, 5’11”, 195, Sr.

#14 David Daniel-Sisavanh, 6’2″, 185, So.

Safety

#24 Malaki Starks, 6’1″, 205, Fr.

#20 Jacorey Thomas, 6’0″, 200, Fr.

Mid-Year Enrollees:

LB, CJ Allen

EDGE, Gabe Harris

CB, AJ Harris

TE, Lawson Luckie

NT, Jamaal Jarrett

WR, Yazeed Haynes

WR, Tyler Williams

LB, Raylen Wilson

WR, RaRa Thomas

WR, Dominic Lovett

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE