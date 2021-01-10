How Will Georgia Keep its Running Back Corps Happy in 2021?

Georgia has a lot of mouths to feed in its running back stable this season. How will the team keep them satisfied?

Georgia football has a problem it has all offseason to figure out: What is Georgia going to do with all of its running backs?

The Bulldogs have six really good running backs on their roster. James Cook has announced his return to Athens for a fourth year, and Zamir White is expected to return according to sources. Both are coming off their best seasons in Athens.

Behind them are three younger running backs who more than impressed this season. Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards played very well in 2020 and are certainly hungry for more touches. Then there's signee Lovasea Carroll, who didn't enroll early just to redshirt.

Now more than ever, it's important to keep your players happy. The transfer portal and immediate play waivers mean teams never stop recruiting players. So how can Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff keep these six hungry backs satisfied?

20, 21, and 22 formations

The best way to utilize six running backs is to call 20 personnel formations often. That is something offensive coordinator Todd Monken was known for at Cleveland and Southern Mississippi.

In Georgia's offense, two running back formations should be wildly effective. Cook and McIntosh are great receivers out of the backfield, and they're going to be on the good side of a lot of mismatches next season. Both are lethal on angle routes and Cook has proven to be a solid deep threat.

The possibilities go beyond the passing game. Georgia will see less loaded boxes this fall and its receivers are all good blockers. The Bulldogs also have a great group of tight ends that'll create some potent 22 formations.

Avoid Tendencies

Georgia currently has two styles of running backs. They have the downhill, early-down runner, like Zamir White and they have the more of a threat out of the backfield like James Cook and Kenny McIntosh. The only player on the roster that is a perfect blend of both is Kendall Milton. Milton should see his role extended drastically in 2021, it's our opinion on Dawgs Daily he is the best back in this offense and will be used as such.

James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, and Lovasea Carroll should see the bulk of the receptions, whereas Kendall Milton, Zamir White, and Daijun Edwards will see more of the traditional running back roles.

