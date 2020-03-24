Georgia Football: Second Highest Gross Revenue Behind Only Texas

The U.S. Department of Education requires mandatory annual finance reports gross and net revenue numbers for each Power-5 program. And for the second fiscal year (07/01/18 to 6/30/19) the University of Georgia has finished behind only Texas as with gross revenue of $123.1M.

That fiscal year of Georgia football saw an (11-3) record and a trip to the SEC Championship game and eventual disappointment in the Sugar Bowl.

It's easy to understand why the University of Georgia ranks atop the SEC year in and year out when it comes to the gross revenue for programs. The proximity to one of the largest economic hubs in Atlanta, combined with a power gap between Georgia and the next state program in a football thirsty environment is an equation for success.

Though they likely won't net near the $73.9M dollars in the next fiscal year due to the $80M expansion upon the football facilities at Georgia. However, as we've reported, private contributions are expected to cover 50% of the expenses.

Here's how the rest of the SEC stacked up against Georgia:

Georgia: $123.1M

Auburn: $95.2M

Alabama: $94.6M

LSU: $92.0M

Tennessee: $91.0M

Florida: $84.8M

Arkansas: $76.5M

Texas A & M: $73.5M

South Carolina: $65.0M

Ole Miss: $48.2M

Kentucky: $41.4M

Missouri: $38.5M

Miss St.: $38.0M

Vanderbilt: $32.1M

*Data from pennlive.com and U.S. Department of Education

A couple of things stand out on that list. Obviously, there is a substantial gap between Georgia in terms of Gross Revenue and the next wave of SEC schools. In fact, the $27.9M dollar gap between Georgia and Auburn is larger than the gap between Auburn and the 8th ranked program in Texas A & M.

The other thing worthy of note is the fact that Arkansas, after a (4-8) season in 2017, they grossed $76.5M after a (2-10) season in 2018. Now granted, a large percentage of that is TV network money and SEC distribution, but they are in the financial area of programs like Florida and Texas A & M.

These programs are economic powerhouses, and in some instances are the largest grossing company in the state. So, the potential for a lost or suspended season is something that programs are drastically in fear of. And with the Olympic committee electing to push back the 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's safe to assume college football could be in danger soon.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.