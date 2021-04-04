PHOTOS: Bulldogs Back In Sanford Stadium

The Georgia Bulldogs were back on the football field inside of Sanford Stadium on Saturday and thanks to the SID department, we have the photos to prove it.

The Georgia Bulldogs were back on the football field inside of Sanford Stadium on Saturday and thanks to the SID department, we have the photos to prove it.

QB, JT Daniels

Daniels has asserted himself as the leader of this football team headed into the 2021 season, and Saturday's scrimmage was only confirmation of that. Daniels was cool, calm, and collected during today's scrimmage and according to head coach Kirby Smart, was rather serious throughout the day.

WR, Justin Robinson

After wide receiver George Pickens went down for the year with an ACL tear, many have assumed that Robinson would fill the void that Pickens left. In his opportunities Saturday, Robinson dazzled, validating the hype surrounding his name.

RB, James Cook

After having missed the 2020 season ender due to the unexpected passing of his father, James Cook is back and better than ever for Georgia. Sources indicated that he was a major threat in today's scrimmage including a touchdown on a wheel route from QB JT Daniels.

QB, Carson Beck

At this point, Carson Beck appears to be the talk of fall camp. Sources have done nothing but rave about the redshirt freshman quarterback.

Georgia Football Scrimmage 16 Gallery 16 Images

Injury Report

WR George Pickens (OUT)

WR Jermaine Burton (OUT)

RB Kenny McIntosh (OUT)

LB Nakobe Dean (OUT)

OL Micah Morris (OUT)

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Limited)*

WR Dominick Blaylock (Limited)*

LB Trezman Marshall (Limited)*

*According to sources, these players have been in a non-contact jersey and a limited participant at practice during the spring.

You May Also Like

Tom Crean and UGA Share Blame for Georgia Basketball Exodus

Coveted Player Walter Nolen Cuts List to Eight

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.