One of Nation's Top Players, Walter Nolen Cuts List to Eight

Walter Nolen is one of the nation's premier prospects regardless of position. The six-foot-four, 300 pounds defensive line prospect from Cordova (Tenn.) holds over 25 Division 1 offers, and he hears from the who's who of the college football world. Moments ago the coveted interior defender released his trimmed list of schools to eight.

Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC have made the cut for Nolen.

A native of Tennessee, Georgia has made a serious push as of late for Nolen. He shared his thoughts on why Georgia made the cut with Matt Ray of VR2 on SI.com:

"It is just like once I dropped my top 10, they picked it up a lot. They have picked up the speed, and now, I am talking to them every day, and just being able to get on zooms and get on the board with them has been pretty good and just showing me how they would use me on the defensive line and stuff. After the UA camp, we drove to Athens and drove around the campus for a bit. It was pretty good, even though I couldn't get in contact with coaches and stuff. It was still good to be able to ride around campus and see it."

He has officials scheduled for Florida (June 4-6), Michigan (June 18-20) while others are to be set. The decision timeline is still late in 2021, around the New Year or an All-American game.

