Despite a rather large amount of turnover on the offensive side of the football in 2020 for the Georgia Bulldogs, there are some familiar faces returning to the lineup this fall, especially on the offensive line.

The Georgia fan base knows about Jamaree Salyer, he's played in 26 games in two seasons in Athens. They also know about Ben Cleveland, who's made 16 starts at guard and has played in 36 contests. Justin Shaffer has played in 26 games and that number would have been higher had he not had a season-ending neck injury in 2019.

Then of course there's Trey Hill, the only returning starter from a year ago at the Center position. So, even after losing four starters, they are fairly experienced along the offensive front.

However, that's only four guys, and I'm not breaking news by telling you it takes five.

Jamaree Salyer will be playing one of those tackle spots and based on the lack of experience from some of the guys we are about to talk about, and knowledge close to the situation, Salyer will likely be on the left side.

So, with that being said, who's going to play that other tackle spot?

It leaves a battle between two talented redshirt freshmen in Xavier Truss and Warren McClendon, and the five-star freshmen Broderick Jones. So, let's give you the eval on each one:

Warren McClendon

Based on McClendon's frame and body type, upon first glance, he reminded me of what Andrew Thomas looked like as a true freshman. Extremely long arms, thick hips, and quick and agile feet. He's put on a considerable amount of weight since enrolling at Georgia in the spring of 2019, almost thirty pounds and the overwhelming majority of that weight is being carried really well. Now McClendon worked on the right side during his limited action last season and will have a good shot to be the opening day starter at the position.

Xavier Truss

Big Truss as well call him is a mountain of a man. 6'7, 330 pounds, he's the epitome of a Sam Pittman offensive lineman. Though, Matt Luke's history as an offensive line coach will show you that he hasn't really ventured into this type of size before. At least, if you're going to be this big, you'd best be able to move and do so fluidly. Word out of practices last season was that Truss was awfully impressive on the left side on the scout team, and added the necessary play strength after coming from Rhode Island high school football to the SEC. That play strength showed up in his limited action a year ago, he looked physically dominant though technically there was some work to be done.

Broderick Jones

There's about as much anticipation for this young man's career as any offensive lineman that's entered the Georgia program. When I saw him in late April just before he reported to campus in early June, he was up to around 305 pounds, and I couldn't believe he was that heavy, he carries it that well. And though you don't want to throw a true freshman out to the wolves as a left tackle, I think it would best suit Broderick because he's relatively new to the tackle position, let alone flipping over to right tackle.

But here's the thing, athletically, they don't make them like Broderick Jones too often. Even though his technique needs ample work and cleaning up, he's so physically gifted that you can throw him out there and just say "figure it out" on Saturdays while training him up Monday through Friday. Broderick Jones will be starting at some point this season.

Depth more important than ever

Then there's the whole "coronavirus issue" that's staring us in the face. Positive tests mean up to 14 days in isolation, which means guys like Owen Condon, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg are going to have to be ready to play at any point in time throughout the season.

