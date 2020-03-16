Georgia Football: Three Former Bulldogs Make Top-50 NFL Draft Prospects

The University of Georgia football program has seen 19 players drafted since Kirby Smart's arrival in 2016, and with seven or eight players set to be taken in this year's NFL Draft, that number is expected to jump up several spots.

With the NFL Draft still set to take place in late April despite the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus, draft experts are at work finalizing their Top-50 big boards. Including SI.com's Kevin Hanson who has three Georgia Bulldogs in his Top-50 rankings.

10. Andrew Thomas

As expected, Andrew Thomas is the highest rated former Dawg on Hanson's list. However, despite most having Thomas somewhere ranging between the third or fourth-best offensive tackle available, Hanson ranks Thomas behind only Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr.

Thomas has started 41 games—15 at right tackle as a freshman and 26 at left tackle over the past two seasons. His combination of strength, athleticism and experience make him ready to start Day 1.

22. D'Andre Swift

Swift comes in as the highest-rated running back on Hanson's prospect list, and for good reasoning. He is a true 3-down running back, which is something that is becoming invaluable in the modern pass-happy NFL.

With the versatile skill set to be a three-down back at the next level, Swift is an elusive runner with a tantalizing combination of speed and power. Georgia’s multi-purpose back has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and has averaged more than 9.0 yards per catch on his 73 career receptions.

42. Isaiah Wilson

Some were surprised by the decision from Isaiah Wilson to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and scouts the Bulldog Maven spoke to prior to the decision preferred Wilson to return for another year of seasoning at Georgia. However, the size and overall pedigree of Wilson as an athlete may be far too enticing for NFL teams to pass up.

A two-year starter for the Bulldogs at right tackle, Wilson is a huge reason, (literally, given his size) for the success that the team has had running the ball.

Not Mentioned:

Jake Fromm missed the cut despite five other quarterbacks (Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert, Love, and Eason) finding their way into the Top-50. Fromm has found his way into other Top-50 boards, but rarely is he in that "Group of 3" QBs. Burrow, Tagovailoa, and Herbert have been consensus first-round picks since the beginning of the process, and Jordan Love appears to be the only one sneaking his way into that discussion.