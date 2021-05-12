Three Bulldogs Who Could Make a Jump

Every season there are a few players who take massive leaps. Here are a few Georgia Bulldogs that can take the next step this season.

Georgia Football needs a few players to take the next step this season in order to compete for a national title.

Last season it was edge rusher Azeez Ojulari who took the step. He led the team in sacks and was a threat to hit the quarterback on almost every snap. His fantastic year earned him the No. 50 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Everyone knows the names of quarterback JT Daniels, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and linebacker Nakobe Dean. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent at the top of their roster but need a few more players to step up and contribute.

Here are a few candidates that can go to the next level this season.

Quay Walker, ILB

Everyone knows that linebacker Nakobe Dean is going to be the alpha of the inside linebacker room this season.

That being said, Georgia plays two inside backers in its base defense. At the moment, linebacker Quay Walker is slated to start alongside Dean and could be in for a big year.

Walker is still a little raw at the position but is a freak athlete. He does a few things on tape that others simply can't, and if he is able to read his keys better he will be a force. Some players are born with elite-level instincts, others have to work through game reps to achieve it, Walker now has plenty of game experience under his belt.

A year ago he played on situational downs, but now he has to become a full-time starter. Dean is an All-American level linebacker but Walker has the talent to join him.

Walker is an impact-run defender right now. At his best, he shoots gaps and disengages better than any defender on the team. However, inconsistency on passing downs and a tendency to over pursue or being in the incorrect gap have limited his impact to this point.

Travon Walker, DE

Defensive tackles Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter are going to be a problem on the interior this season. They are the most fearsome defensive line trio in the SEC this year, and as a result, the Bulldog edge rushers should thrive.

Travon Walker may be the very best of the group. He received inconsistent playing time last season but improved as he played more snaps.

Walker has a strong long-arm that was devastating last season against SEC offensive tackles. If he can develop a reliable secondary pass rush move he could see a seven or eight-sack season.

At the moment Walker is somewhat of a one-trick pony. His long-arm is elite but he doesn't have anything off of it. Expect him to add to that arsenal and become a serious threat off the edge for Georgia this season.

Zamir White, RB

There has been more hype around White's counterpart this offseason, running back Kendall Milton, but White will still have a lead role in this offense this year.

White turned heads in the scrimmage because he often made the first defender miss. That is the most important evaluation point when it comes to a running back and White simply didn't have it in 2019-20 after rehabbing from his second ACL surgery in as many seasons.

Maybe 2021 is the year he finally puts it all together and lives up to the hype he had entering the school as a freshman.

You May Also Like

Tykee Smith Ranked No. 1 Returning Safety in CFB

Georgia's Nick Williams Joins Texas A&M as an Analyst

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.