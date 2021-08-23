REPORT: Georgia Could Be Debuting New Uniforms vs Clemson

Rumors started to swirl Sunday afternoon that the University of Georgia would wear all-red uniforms for their September 4th season-opening game with the Clemson Tigers.

The speculation dates back to earlier in the summer when Georgia took photos of recruits on campus for June and July; recruits were pictured with red jerseys and red pants.

According to a report by Buck Belue on 680theFan, the Dawgs could be wearing all-red everything for the first time under Kirby Smart when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the number three ranked Clemson Tigers.

Belue, the quarterback of the 1980 national championship team, stated on the radio Monday morning that all the talk on campus this weekend was about the uniforms for the Clemson game and that Nike wanted to capitalize off of this game and do the college football equivalent of the NFL Color Rush uniforms that they've seen success with on the NFL level.

Last season the Bulldogs broke out the 1980 40th anniversary uniforms for the 2020 season opener with Arkansas. It was the first time the Dawgs wore the famous red pants. Otherwise known as the red britches, which had not been seen since after the loss to South Carolina in 1988.

Those uniforms would then be retired by the legendary Vince Dooley following that game due to superstition. So now the Dawgs will once again unveil a new uniform to start this year.

September 4th is set to be the most important, highly anticipated season openers for Georgia in decades. The last time the two met, the Dawgs routed the Tigers 41-21 off the back of Todd Gurley.

