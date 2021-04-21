Where Does Trey Hill Fall in the Draft Process?

Center Trey Hill was a mainstay on the Georgia offensive line for the better part of three seasons and is now on to the NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated recently released their Draft Bible where they rank the top-25 players at each position. Hill was ranked the No. 7 center in the class and was given a fifth-round grade. Most major media outlets have Hill graded slightly higher at the position but the consensus seems to be that Hill is a day two or even day three pick.

Hill does a few things that will translate to the NFL level immediately. He is extremely strong at the point of attack and will be a plus on run-downs for any team that selects him. He has to get more consistent in his pass-blocking snaps but occasionally flashes technique that long-term, projects him as a starter.

There are concerns with Hill, however. Once he gets out in open space he often looks like he's rather uncomfortable, which in turn halts screenplays. There's also a level on inconsistency in the basic execution of his run blocking schemes. Failure to deliver combination blocks to his guards, up and down play against the premier competition, but when he's playing well he's as good as any center available.

He also needs to become more accustomed to the small dynamics of offensive line play: zone blocking, pin and pull situations, and combos. He has flashed the ability to do all of these things on tape but he needs to become more consistent in order to carve out a place for himself in the NFL.

Hill fits with very specific teams in the NFL. Come draft time expect him to be picked by a team like the Cleveland Browns, who have a more traditional between-the-tackles run game. Hill can be a rotational player from day one in those situations and over time become a starter.

The game is changing constantly and Hill will have to iron out his inconsistencies. He has a real chance to be a Pro Bowl level player in the NFL but teams such as Kansas City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco have no need for you if you can’t play horizontal as well as vertical.

If the Draft Bible's projection of the No. 7 overall center available proves to be true, Hill is looking at being a fifth or sixth-round selection based on the historical data of previous NFL Drafts.

