August 18, 2021
Source: Tykee Smith Undergoes Surgery

Two potential starters for the season opener against Clemson, Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith have undergone surgery.
Georgia has already had their fair share of problems this fall camp. With Scott Cochran and Arik Gilbert both away from the team dealing with personal issues, and Warren Ericson having a broken hand, they've experienced their fair share of hurdles already this preseason.

Now, sources have indicated there's been some piling on when it comes to the injury front.

According to sources, Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington have both undergone surgery to repair minor fractures in their foot.

A timetable has not been set for the return of either Tykee Smith or Darnell Washington. 

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under new defensive back coach Jahmile Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

His departure was a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-America teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

