Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Line Opens

As the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish their SEC schedule in Lexington, Kentucky. We take a look at the opening betting lines.

The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 and clinched the Eastern Division for the second straight season in their 45-19 win against Mississippi State last Saturday night. As they wrap up their SEC and road schedule, they open as heavy favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are currently 22.5 favorites over the wildcats, while the team totals set currently at 49.5 points.

Georgia trends

  • Georgia is currently 8-2 against the spread and has covered 4 out of the last 5 games
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread vs SEC teams
  • The total has gone UNDER 7 of the last 10 games this season
  • The total has gone UNDER 4 out of 5 games against SEC East opponents

Kentucky Trends

  • Kentucky is currently 6-4 against the spread and have only covered 2 out of the last 5 games
  • Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread vs SEC teams
  • The total has gone UNDER 9 of the last 10 games this season
  • The total has gone UNDER in all SEC games

Georgia is currently on a 12-game win streak against the Wildcats and has not lost a game in Lexington since 2006. This will be the 76th all-time meeting between the 2 teams. Georgia currently leads the series 61-12-2.

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Kroger Field, (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

