BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia's Offensive Line Is Deep and Hungry Headed into Sugar Bowl

Blayne Gilmer

Most programs would be in full-fledged panic mode if they knew that they were going to be heading into a game versus the 7th ranked team in the country without three of their starting offensive lineman. 

To be fair I'm sure there is plenty of consternation in Athens when it comes to the offensive game plan preparation for the Sugar Bowl. However, the level of anxiety is not nearly what it could be for the New Year's Day bowl game, and beyond, due to a focus on stockpiling big, talented offensive lineman in recruiting.

The Dawgs offensive line group has been dubbed 'The Great Wall' during the Kirby Smart Era. It is a collection of massive, athletic young men who were mostly all 4 and 5-star talents coming out of high school. In fact, Solomon Kindley is the only 3-star to have started a game at Georgia this season. 

Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson are pro bound for a reason, and while you cannot just simply replace talents like these, it is nice to have former highly coveted 5-stars like Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer to slide into their place. Mays and Salyer have both played the role of "super-sub" for Georgia this year and have plenty of meaningful experience at both guard and tackle. 

The duo of Mays and Salyer is likely to man the left and right tackle spots respectively. Senior offensive tackle D'Marcus Hayes has also played in 6 of 13 games this year and could see some action, as well as former 4-star true Freshmen Warren McClendon and Xavier Truss.

The right guard position is the one likely in question the most for UGA. Solomon Kindley will almost certainly line up at his normal left guard slot, but his counterpart could be a host of others. It is possible that the Georgia coaching staff has enough faith in Hayes, McClendon or Truss that they bump Jamaree Salyer inside. All will undoubtedly have the chance to prove themselves in bowl practices. 

If Salyer does remain outside at tackle, the candidates to play right guard consist of Redshirt Freshman and former 4-star prospect Warren Ericson and true Freshman and former 5-star Clay Webb. The interesting thing about these two is that they both played center in high school. Georgia likes to cross-train all of their linemen, so both have repped at guard in practices. Ericson has been in the program longer, has had more time in the strength program and currently has more size. It'll be interesting to see how competition in bowl practice plays out.

Rest assured on one thing. Kirby Smart loves this! Would he like to go out there and line up with Thomas, Wilson, and Cleveland? Absolutely he would! However, Coach Smart has always been a proponent of intense competition in the program and how he believes it makes the team better. There will be plenty of talented, young, and hungry Bulldogs fighting for the right to play in the Superdome and Dawg fans can rest assured knowing that this isn't a shuffling of deck chairs on the Titanic. 

This is an embarrassment of riches being revealed maybe one game before expected.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

It seems like the bowl season is used as an extended spring practice when they aren't playing in the CFP.

Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Going to be interesting to find out who steps up. I like these bowl games because it gives you a first hand look of what the lineup may look like next year in a big time setting.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

We have all the live updates and information from today's early national signing day. Everything you need to know about the incoming Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Marcus Rosemy

Brent Wilson

As expected, highly rated wide receiver, Marcus Rosemy has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Carson Beck

DJ Cadden

As expected, highly rated quarterback, Carson Beck has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

National Early Signing Day - What Surprises Are Possible For the Georgia Bulldogs?

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart has earned his reputation as one of the best recruiters in the business. One thing that the first 4 years of the Smart Era has taught us is expect the unexpected.

Major Burns Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Just hours before early national signing day kicks off, Georgia adds their 16th commit in the 2020 class with safety, Major Burns from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Georgia Recruiting: Ranked 5th by SI All-American, Nowhere to Go But Up

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs finished early signing day ranked 5th but SI All-American, and with room to add 6 more signees come February, there's nowhere to go but up.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Jalen Kimber

Brent Wilson

As expected, highly rated corner back, Jalen Kimber has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Georgia Early Signing Day - Austin Blaske

Blayne Gilmer

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to bolster their offensive line by the addition of Austin Blaske. The South Effingham product provides depth at tackle and he has great potential for growth

Georgia Flips former LSU Commit, Jermaine Burton

Blayne Gilmer

Jermaine Burton, 4-star receiver from Calabasas, California, has signed to play for and attend the University of Georgia, flipping his commitment from LSU.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Chad Lindberg

DJ Cadden

Chad Linberg has signed his National Letter of Intent to on Early signing Day to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Full story on the big man.