Georgia Needs Pickens at Full Go Moving Forward

Georgia's passing game is at it's highest when George Pickens is on the field, Michigan could be a game where Pickens makes a big statement.

Georgia went eleven games this season without what many would consider the teams' biggest difference-maker on offense, George Pickens. The junior receiver from Hoover, Alabama, missed eleven games in 2021 due to a torn ACL injury in spring practice.

The ACL injury to Pickens would be just the first of many injuries to a wide receiver core that struggled to find consistency with keeping guys off the sideline with injuries. Despite not having Pickens and a consistent trio of starting receivers until later in the season, Georgia went unbeaten in the regular season, losing its first game of the season to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Pickens wasn't a big part of the game plan in his second game back, after being featured sparingly versus Georgia Tech in the final game of the regular season, catching just one pass for five yards. Pickens recorded just two catches for 41 yards in the loss to Alabama, one being a 37-yard jump-ball brought down by the former Auburn commit.

With multiple reports now disproving the original reports claiming that Pickens tested positive for COVID-19 after news broke a day earlier that quarterback JT Daniels tested positive, Georgia will have the option of using George Pickens.

It is no secret that in his only two games so far, he's been on a snap count, as many know of the high NFL potential Pickens holds with the annual NFL Draft looming large in the near future.

While the junior receiver will likely remain on a snap count the rest of the way for Georgia, Pickens may be featured more versus Michigan. The Wolverines are a known man-to-man team on defense, providing an opportunity for Pickens to receive one-on-one matchups.

Georgia's offense under Todd Monken was at its highest capacity when George Pickens was on the field and playing a significant role in the passing game. The Orange Bowl versus Michigan could be the optimal test to see whether or not Georgia intends to use Pickens like they once did in 2020.

