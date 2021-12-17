2022 Recruiting Grades: Offense Takes Some Risks

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is yet again in the discussion for tops in college football. Today, we give out the grades for the class on the offensive side of the ball.

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is all but done, with 23 signees, three remaining commits, and a few prospects on the board, 90% of the work in terms of high school additions is all but done.

So, it's time to evaluate the re-stock head coach Kirby Smart and his staff attempted with this 2022 recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback: A+

Gunner Stockton

The requirements as a Georgia head coach should be for you to lock up the best quarterback here in the state of Georgia every season. The Peach State has become a hot bed for quarterback talent and the days of losing players like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson to out-of-state schools have to be over. Signing Gunner Stockton is an automatic A+.

Running Back: A

Branson Robinson

Jordan James (Committed)

Georgia needed not only to continue the RBU tradition in this class by going out and getting their No. 1 target at the position but considering James Cook and Zamir White's impending departure, they needed depth. They got both of those things in Branson Robinson and Jordan James — assuming James signs in February like he's expected to do.

Wide Receiver: B-

De'Nylon Morrissette

Chandler Smith

Cole Speer

Dillon Bell (Commit)

Georgia got some great football players in this class, and their track record of developing lesser-known recruits like Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell should extend a bit of courtesy towards this coaching staff. That being said, the wide receiver position was the one spot on offense where they missed several big targets. Having Luther Burden head off to Missouri and Kojo Antwi to Ohio State hurt this Georgia class.

Tight End: A+

Oscar Delp

The composite ranking system won't tell you Oscar Delp is the No. 1 tight end in the country, SI All-American's rankings won't tell you that either. However, if you watched and tracked Georgia's recruiting interests at the tight end position this cycle, you would notice Georgia not only thought Delp was No. 1 they thought he was the ONLY one. From early on in this cycle, Todd Hartley zoned in on Delp and never waivered. He delivered his lone target, that's the definition of effective and selective recruiting.

Offensive Line: B-

Jacob Hood

Aliou Bah

Griffin Scroggs

Drew Bobo

Dawgs Daily spoke to a lot of insiders about this 2022 offensive class as a whole, and there weren't too many people in the industry or on coaching staffs that were all too impressed with this 2022 class. It's a class filled with high-ceiling projects like Jacob Hood and Aliou Bah. Georgia did miss on both Tyler Booker and Elijah Prichett both to Alabama which is a major loss for a multitude of reasons.

OVERALL OFFENSIVE GRADE: A-

