As the early national signing period comes to a close Friday evening, Georgia's work is seemingly all but done for the recruiting cycle of 2022. They entered the day with 27 commits, lost two of them (Tyre West to Tenessee and Marquis Groves-Killebrew to TAMU), signed 22 of the commits, held on to 3 of them for February, and added Marvin Jones Jr. to the mix as well.

The overwhelming majority of their work in the class of 2022 is complete. However, there's still some room left on this roster, and there are still a few high-profile names on the board that Georgia is heavily pursuing.

So, what's next for the class of 2022 for Georgia?

Christen Miller, DT

Georgia planted their flag at AAA State Champion Cedar Grove this season. Carlton Madden (2022) and Kayin Lee (2023) were the first two additions from the Peach State powerhouse, and Christen Miller just might be the most coveted prospect of them all. A 6'4, 290-pound defensive tackle that has seen his stock go from fringe SI All American to SI99 player in a matter of a calendar year. Georgia is holding space for Miller, who is down to Ohio State and Georgia according to sources, and has yet to make an official decision.

He will announce on January 8th at the All American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Earnest Greene, OL

If you trust the coaching staff you signing with, there's nothing that says you have to announce publicly where and when you sign your letter of intent. The rumors are swirling that Earnest Greene is already a member of a recruiting class somewhere, having submitted his LOI on Wednesday. The SI All-American offensive tackle out of California is heavily considered to be a battle between Georgia and Alabama, with Georgia having taken the lead late in the recruiting cycle it seemed.

He will announce on January 8th at the All American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Fend off the Snakes

Jordan James, Darris Smith, and Dillon Bell would be the crown jewels of a lot of recruiting classes in the world of college football, and them waiting until February to sign their letters of intent means that other programs now have a few two months to convince them Georgia isn't the best place for them to be. The Bulldogs need to fend off the snakes in the grass until February.

