Projected Lineup: Who Starts For Georgia in Miami?

Georgia Projected Depth Chart: Orange Bowl
Georgia is coming off its worst performance of the season in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta versus Alabama last time out. Many once described Georgia's defense as a "generational" unit before it surrendered 41 points and over 500 yards of offense to the Crimson Tide.
The loss was Georgia's first of the season after a country-leading 16 game winning streak that was snapped in Atlanta versus what many would describe as Georgia's only roadblock standing in the way of winning their first national title in 41 years.
The Bulldogs now will get an opportunity at redeeming themselves in a College Football Playoff semifinal game versus Michigan, which is to be hosted by the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Friday at 7:30 EST.
How will Georgia lineup this Friday inside Hard Rock Stadium?
Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett
- RB: Zamir White and James Cook
- TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington
- X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- DE: Travon Walker
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- MIKE: Nakobe Dean
- MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- SAM: Robert Beal
- STAR: Latavious Brini of William Poole
- Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
The question for most Georgia fans revolves around just how much WR George Pickens will play Friday. He’s certainly going to be on the field, the question becomes just how much?
