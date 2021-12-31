Projected Lineup: Who Starts For Georgia in Miami?

Georgia is hours away from taking the field in Miami, who do we project to take the field as starters for Georgia?

Georgia is coming off its worst performance of the season in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta versus Alabama last time out. Many once described Georgia's defense as a "generational" unit before it surrendered 41 points and over 500 yards of offense to the Crimson Tide.

The loss was Georgia's first of the season after a country-leading 16 game winning streak that was snapped in Atlanta versus what many would describe as Georgia's only roadblock standing in the way of winning their first national title in 41 years.

The Bulldogs now will get an opportunity at redeeming themselves in a College Football Playoff semifinal game versus Michigan, which is to be hosted by the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Friday at 7:30 EST.

How will Georgia lineup this Friday inside Hard Rock Stadium?

Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett

RB: Zamir White and James Cook

TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington

X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

DE: Travon Walker

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

JACK: Nolan Smith

MIKE: Nakobe Dean

MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

SAM: Robert Beal

STAR: Latavious Brini of William Poole

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

The question for most Georgia fans revolves around just how much WR George Pickens will play Friday. He’s certainly going to be on the field, the question becomes just how much?

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.