DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia QB, Matt Stafford Placed On COVID-19 IR

Brooks Austin

Matthew Stafford has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 IR by the Detroit Lions. The Lions made it official bay filing the transaction on Saturday afternoon. 

Placing Stafford on the list does not exactly mean he has tested positive for the virus, though he either has tested positive or has come into close contact with someone who has. 

According to Peter King, if Stafford has tested positive, there are two timelines for based on a positive test: 

  • If he has symptoms of COVID-19, at least 10 days must pass since the first symptoms occurred and at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms last occurred. He must test negative and have his return approved by a team doctor in consultation with league medical officials.”
  • “If he is asymptomatic, 10 days must have passed since his positive test—or five days have passed since the positive test, plus two tests that show negative results, for him to resume playing.”

Stafford's family falls under the high-risk category in terms of COVID-19 exposure. Kelly Stafford, his wife, recently had a bout with a benign brain tumor known as acoustic neuroma. In April of 2019, Kelly underwent surgery to rumor the brain tumor and made a full recovery though is still under the high-risk category. 

Stafford is entering his twelfth year in the NFL after playing for three seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

He's amassed 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns, on a career 62.5% percentage. He only played 8 games last season after suffering a back injury. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sankey to SEC Players "You're going to have to live your life"

In an recording of a meeting obtained by the Washington Post, the SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey told players on call to essentially suck it up.

Brooks Austin

Significance Of Georgia and Georgia Tech Not Playing In 2020

The SEC has announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule, cancelling the 2020 edition of the UGA-GT rivalry.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

NCAA Board of Governors To Meet August 4th On Fall Sports

The NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Tuesday August 4th on if and how NCAA sports can be played this fall. What we are hearing is tone of skepticism at best.

BGilmer18

Georgia Administrators Comment on 10-Game Schedule

The University of Georgia's President and Athletic Director give their thoughts and insight on today's SEC announcement of a 10-game conference only schedule.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Loses Out On Three 2021 Prospects

The 2021 recruiting class has not gone exactly like Georgia football planned. There have been several misses and three more targets are now off the board.

BGilmer18

MJ Morris Joins Dawgs Daily For An Insider Interview To Talk Georgia Football

MJ Morris is ranked by many as the top QB in the 2022 class. A true dual-threat and native of the Peach State, Todd Monken and Georgia Football are strong in his recruitment.

BGilmer18

FrankenQB: Building the Best QB from What's Available

Georgia's quarterback room is deeper than ever before it seems, with a variety of skill sets present in the room. We take a look at the best of each and combine.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

ACC Releases schedule plan, how it effects UGA

Two major developments in the Atlantic Coast Conference will likely be used a precedents for schools and players in the SEC.

Jonathan Williams

Elite Prospect Creates Georgia Bulldog Buzz With Twitter Post

Michael Daugherty is one of the most sought after prospects in the class of 2023. An edit post on Twitter of his pondering himself in a Georgia uniform has elite prospects a buzz.

BGilmer18

Amarius Mims has Pushed Back his Commitment Date, Eliminates Contender

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, SI All-American Candidate, Amarius Mims has pushed his commitment date back to October 14th.

Brooks Austin