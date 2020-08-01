Former Georgia QB, Matt Stafford Placed On COVID-19 IR

Matthew Stafford has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 IR by the Detroit Lions. The Lions made it official bay filing the transaction on Saturday afternoon.

Placing Stafford on the list does not exactly mean he has tested positive for the virus, though he either has tested positive or has come into close contact with someone who has.

According to Peter King, if Stafford has tested positive, there are two timelines for based on a positive test:

If he has symptoms of COVID-19, at least 10 days must pass since the first symptoms occurred and at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms last occurred. He must test negative and have his return approved by a team doctor in consultation with league medical officials.”

“If he is asymptomatic, 10 days must have passed since his positive test—or five days have passed since the positive test, plus two tests that show negative results, for him to resume playing.”

Stafford's family falls under the high-risk category in terms of COVID-19 exposure. Kelly Stafford, his wife, recently had a bout with a benign brain tumor known as acoustic neuroma. In April of 2019, Kelly underwent surgery to rumor the brain tumor and made a full recovery though is still under the high-risk category.

Stafford is entering his twelfth year in the NFL after playing for three seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs.

He's amassed 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns, on a career 62.5% percentage. He only played 8 games last season after suffering a back injury.

