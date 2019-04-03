Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly announced on Wednesday she is undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Kelly Stafford said she experienced spells of vertigo in January and then underwent an MRI following advice from the Lions' team doctor. The results revealed a "tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves," per Stafford.

"All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it," Stafford wrote on Wednesday.

The Staffords met while Matthew was a quarterback at Georgia. They got married in 2015, and had twin girls in 2017. Their third daughter was born in August 2018.

Matthew Stafford has been Detroit's starting quarterback since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 NFL draft. He has thrown for 38,526 yards and 237 touchdowns in 141 career games.