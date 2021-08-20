BREAKING: Elijah Pritchett Cuts List to Final Four

August 20, 2021
Elijah Pritchett Cuts List to Four

The Nation's No. 1 offensive tackle according to Sports Illustrated All-American, Elijah Pritchett has cut his list from eight potential schools to just four.
Alabama, Florida State, USC, and Georgia have made the final cut. 

Prichett is one of the most critical players on the board for Georgia. They don't have any offensive lineman in the 2022 class at the moment, and Prichett would be a massive addition.

He projects as an impact player from day one in college. The Bulldogs will likely start Amarius Mims and Warren McClendon at both tackle spots by the end of the year, but Pritchett is very talented and could compete for backup snaps.

Brooks Austin, lead editor of Dawgs Daily and recruiting analyst for SI All-American, was in charge of the list. Here is what he had to say after watching Pritchett.

"Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line, and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect."

