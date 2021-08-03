Neeo Avery Committing Friday, What You Need to Know

2023 QB Neeo Avery is set to announce his college commitment on Friday. The 6'6, 235 athlete is a name to know for Georgia fans.

After a rather dry month of June and July on the recruiting trail, it appears that in typical fashion under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia is gaining steam heading into a pivotal 2021 football season.

Following a final weekend of recruiting visits, we've seen several elite-level prospects narrow down their choices, set commitment dates, and even commit.

2023 QB Neeo Avery is a name that has been added to that list. The 6'6, 235 pounder from Olney, Maryland camped at Georgia twice over the summer, most recently this past weekend, and is set to announce his commitment Friday at noon EDT.

So, who is he? And what do Georgia fans need to know.

Athlete

The 2023 quarterback class is slapped loaded with talent, and though Avery has offers to play quarterback on the division 1 level, he's being recruited more as an athlete by Georgia, according to sources. He's 6'6, 235 pounds and word out of Athens following two successful camps is that Avery has freakish testing measurables and movement skills.

A lot of young players, especially quarterbacks, can be turned off by a program recruiting them based on a position change, Avery is not one of them. He's a football player first, not a quarterback playing football. The potential position change is nothing that he's exactly worried about with regards to being recruited by Georgia.

So, that brings us to the question of where does he play? Well, according to people in attendance this past weekend, Avery worked out with the quarterbacks as well as the wide receivers and tight ends. He's an elite-level mover and has natural hands enough to make the transition smoothly if that's where he ends up.

Bottom line, an athlete that is this big and this explosive, you take him and you simply figure out where he can impact your roster once he's on campus.

