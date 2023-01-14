WATCH: Georgia Releases end of Season Trailer After National Championship

On the day of its National Championship parade, the Georgia Bulldogs released a 4 minute highlight video from the Dawgs historically dominant National Championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The highlight video features never before seen on field angles, mic'd up moments, and locker room speeches all over triumphant a symphony that will surely give the Georgia faithful goosebumps.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the video comes around the 3 minute mark as the seniors and soon to declare stars of the team began exiting the field of play. Senior linebacker Nolan Smith looks into the camera and thanks Dawgnation by saying "My last game, but I'm always a Dawg. Y'all so up every game and be loud as ever." Smith missed the majority of the season with a torn pec but was a major presence on the sideline constantly cheering on his team.

The video ends with the team celebrating as Scott Howard gives his closing call from the radio broadcast. The final words of the video "let's soak it in" are perfectly placed as they serve a reminder to Bulldog fans that what they are witnessing, should not be taken for granted.

