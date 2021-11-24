JUST IN: Ohio State Moves to #2 Behind Georgia

Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Georgia Remains Consensus Number One

    Georgia remains in the top spot in the CFP rankings but has a new team below them at number two.
    Author:

    Georgia is just a week away from facing off with Alabama in the SEC Championship game, as the Bulldogs clinched their berth to Atlanta for the fourth time under Kirby Smart after the dominating win over Florida. 

    With Alabama beating Arkansas by just one score and the dominate showing from Ohio State in their win over Michigan State, it has earned the Buckeyes the number two spot behind Georgia in the College Football Playoff rankings. The loss by the Spartans put an end to the Michigan over Michigan State arguement, as Michigan State has two losses.

    Head coach Kirby Smart has spoken multiple times about the importance of controlling your destiny. To this point, Georgia has ensured that committees don't have to think before putting the number one by the Georgia Bulldogs.

    The bottom of the four will remain murky until selection day, but things could get very interesting if Georgia defeats Alabama in the SEC title game, as a two-loss Alabama team could see some new faces make the playoffs and fulfill the wishes of many to see some new teams in the playoffs.

    Latest CFP Rankings

    1. Georgia
    2. Ohio State
    3. Alabama 
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Michigan
    7. Oklahoma State
    8. Baylor
    9. Ole Miss
    10. Oklahoma

