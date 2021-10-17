Georgia Remains No. 1 In AP Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the country after beating the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats.
Georgia moved to 7-0 on the season with their fourth win over a top-25 opponent. Head coach Kirby Smart stated that while this group is talented, the thing that separates them is their ability to move on after big victories.
Kentucky came into the game with a solid script and gave Georgia a fight early. However, Georgia adapted and took control of the game in the second quarter.
Georgia has managed to find their identity these past few weeks despite the absence of starting quarterback JT Daniels. Meanwhile, the talented defense dominates the opposition on all levels, playing complementary to the efficient, turnover-free offense.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is now 4-0 as a starter in 2021, impressing the nation in the process. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken deserves a lot of credit for playing to Bennett's strengths while ensuring that the offense maintained a high level of play in Daniels' absence.
Georgia's victory over Kentucky gives them sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the SEC East, giving them a clear road to the SEC Championship Game.
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- NC State
- Auburn
- Baylor
- SMU
- San Diego State
- Pitt
- UTSA
- Purdue
