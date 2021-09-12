September 12, 2021
Georgia Stays at Number 2 in the AP

Following the dominant home victory, Georgia stays at number two in the country.
As week two of the College Football season draws to a close, the Associated Press released their official top 25 poll. Georgia came into the week ranked second in the country, only behind Alabama. 

Following a dominant 56-7 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, Georgia stays right behind its SEC foe Alabama at number two in the country. 

AP Poll Following Week Two

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Iowa
  6. Clemson
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Ohio State
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arizona State
  20. Arkansas
  21. Miami
  22. Auburn
  23. BYU
  24. UNC
  25. Michigan

The absence of starting quarterback JT Daniels on Saturday did not stop Stetson Bennett from stepping up and leading the Georgia offense to an explosive offensive performance.

The criticism of a lack of deep shots in Georgia's 10-3 win over a top-five ranked Clemson Tigers team was quickly quieted by just the second play from scrimmage when Stetson dialed up a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton.

That play to Burton to open the game would be a quick summary of what was to come for the senior quarterback's game. Bennett would finish with over 288 yards and five touchdowns, completing 10 of his 12 passes.

Bennett found a rhythm early, taking shots downfield and taking care of the football when nothing was available. Bennett was helped by the emergence of true freshman Brock Bowers who saw a first-half explosion with 3 receptions, 107 yards, and two touchdowns receiving. 

The performance of Bennett helped Georgia cruise to victory as the only touchdown given up by Georgia was an interception thrown by Carson Beck, which UAB returned for a score. 

