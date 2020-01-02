BulldogMaven
WATCH: Sugar Bowl Celebration as Georgia Beats Baylor

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs have avenged last year's (20-17) loss in the Sugar Bowl against Texas, as they beat the Baylor Bears (26-14) here in New Orleans. 

Here are all the sights and sounds from the postgame celebration. 

Coach Smart shares a moment with his family: 

Smart talked about his two twins at his press conference leading up to the Sugar Bowl. He said his two twins were just 10 months old at their first Sugar Bowl and they took their first steps inside the hotel here New Orleans. It was a special moment for the Smart family. 

The confetti falls from the sky as the Georgia Bulldogs are crowned Sugar Bowl Champs: 

George Pickens won the award for the Sugar Bowl's most outstanding player after his 12 catches for 175 yards and a TD. Pickens was asked after the game if he felt like he matured throughout the season, and before he could respond Jake Fromm said "Yes." 

The main question headed into tonight's game was whether or not this would be Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift's game as a Georgia Bulldog, and though neither chose to make their decision know tonight it did feel a bit like goodbye on the field tonight. 

Fromm & Swift took a picture with their offensive linemen following the trophy ceremony. Swift actually called the linemen back and made them retake the photo with him and Fromm. 

CE37FB65-49EA-4A81-BD5A-463517623560
Fromm & Swift with part of the UGA offensive line. 

The seniors that played tonight will go down as the all-time winningest class in Georgia history. Fifth-year senior linebacker, Tae Crowder was carried off the field by some of his teammates and coaches. 

