Georgia is No. 1 in the AP Poll After Alabama Loss

Just as many expected, Georgia is the number one team in the country.

Just as expected, Georgia takes the top spot in the AP Poll following the shocking Alabama loss to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide's loss to the Aggies in College Station was the first time that Alabama lost on the final play of the game since the 2013 Iron Bowl game where Auburn returned Alabama's last-second field goal attempt for a touchdown, otherwise known as the "Kick Six."

Jimbo Fisher also became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the legendary head coach in a head-to-head matchup. However, Saban's undefeated record versus his former assistants saw the likes of Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp, and Lane Kiffin are just a few of the many former coaches unable to topple the seven-time national champion.

Georgia took care of business at Jordan-Hare Stadium, dismantling the Auburn Tigers on both sides of the ball through four quarters of play after Auburn jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Georgia on the opening drive of the game.

The 34-10 victory was the second straight start for Stetson Bennett at quarterback, playing in place of the injured JT Daniels. Through six games this season, Daniels, the former USC transfer, has only played in three games due to injuries. The latest one being a lat injury that's been bothering him for at least two weeks.

Despite Georgia's fifth straight dominate showing since the 10-3 season-opening win over Clemson, Georgia needed some help if they were to jump Alabama in the rankings. The Aggies' 31-28 victory did exactly that, as for the first time since 2008, Georgia sits in the number one spot in the AP Poll.

