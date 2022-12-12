Skip to main content

REPORT: Georgia Tech Looking to Hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner as Offensive Coordinator

According to reports, Georgia Tech is looking to hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner as their new offensive coordinator.

According to reports, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are looking to hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner to serve as the team's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been with Georgia serving as an offensive analyst. 

Georgia Tech recently upgraded Brent Key from interim head coach to full-time head coach after the team decided to move from Geoff Collins during the season. Key has since been working on loading up his staff and Faulkner seems to be the next move the Yellow Jackets will be making. 

Faulkner, as an analyst at Georgia, also spent time working with Georgia's quarterbacks. Before his stop in Athens, he also spent time at Arkansas State, Southern Miss and MTSU. 

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett recently praised Faulker for the amount of help he has been to Bennett's career at the university. Bennett even said that Faulkner told him before the season even started that the former walk-on had a shot at becoming a Heisman finalist by the end of the year. Those words held true. 

If the reports hold true, Faulkner would become the first coach off Georgia's staff this season to transition to a new program. 

