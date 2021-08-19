Fall Camp Over, All Eyes on Clemson

16 days are left until the Dawgs open up the 2021 season in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a top-five matchup with Clemson. Georgia finished up fall camp Tuesday and will now have two weeks to start preparing for Clemson.

The second and final week of fall camp was dominated by the talk of injuries that the Dawgs are dealing with after multiple offseason surgeries and even some knocks picked up in the first week of pads.

Among those forced to sit out of the first scrimmage were top receivers, Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton. Burton picked up a nagging ankle injury in camp and is expected to be back at full health this week, while Jackson is rehabbing from a minor offseason surgery described as a "clean up" operation on his knee but has been seen in action with the presumption that he's back to being fully cleared.

The absence of newly acquired Arik Gilbert makes the returns of both Burton and Jackson even more important for Georgia. Both played a significant role in Georgia's passing game in 2020, with Jackson being tied for first as Georgia's leader in receiving yards.

Getting healthy will also be a key focus upfront on the offensive line after losing returning center Warren Ericson to a hand injury in week one of camp. Ericson is expected to return to the practice with a cast on his snapping hand, furthermore upping the ante in the battle at center with Sedrick Van Pran.



Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has a much easier task heading into preparation for Clemson as the defense is not dealing with as much attrition as the offense. The Dawgs defensively had minor injuries here and there, but they have managed it well.

Continuing to find the best starters at cornerback will be the major focus throughout the next two weeks as they begin to prepare for a historically explosive Clemson offense.

The closing of the camp portion of practices means we are getting even closer to the return of college football.

