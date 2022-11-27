After becoming the first team in Georgia history to go undefeated in back-to-back seasons, the No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0) now turn their attention to an SEC Championship Game appearance against LSU.

While Kirby Smart has been historically great at Georgia, his teams have struggled in the SEC title game, winning just once (2017 vs Auburn) in four tries. Last year, they were dominated by Alabama 41-24, before avenging that loss in the College Football National Championship Game.

Georgia in the SEC Championship under Kirby Smart:

2017 - vs Auburn - W 28-7

2018 - vs Alabama - L 35-38

2019 - vs LSU - L 37-10

2021 - vs Alabama - L 41-24

Their opponent, LSU, has seen a resurgence under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. A year after finishing 6-7 and last in the SEC West, the Tigers have taken down Ole Miss and Alabama on their way to claiming the SEC West crown.

The No. 5 LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1) will wrap up their regular season at Texas A&M at 7:00 PM on ESPN. A College Football Playoff appearance is still in the cards for the Tigers, but they’ll have to take care of business against A&M and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship to make it.

Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State early this year, has been the key figure in LSU’s turnaround. With over 3,000 total yards, Daniels has found his stride in Brian Kelly’s system as of late. Against Ole Miss and Alabama in back-to-back weeks, Jayden Daniels combined for 8 touchdowns. Another emerging star LSU, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has exploded onto the scene. Against Arkansas, Perkins tallied 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice (vs Alabama & vs Arkansas).

Georgia should win the game, giving Smart his 2nd SEC Championship and Georgia its 14th, but if the Bulldogs play the way they have against Kentucky and Georgia Tech, they could be in trouble. The Dawgs are in the Playoff regardless, but Smart desperately wants another conference title. On top of that, even if Georgia gets into the Playoff with a loss, they’d likely be bounced to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, instead of the Chick-Fil-A Peach in Atlanta.