Georgia wins Defensive Battle Against Mississippi State 58-50

The Georgia Bulldogs got back in the win column this evening as they took down SEC West opponent Mississippi State 56-50. The Dawgs are now 10-0 at home and 2-1 in SEC play on the season.

The 1st half was a defensive affair as both teams were just a combined 5/22 shooting in the first 8 minutes of play. Neither team was able to get anything going on offense as the Dawgs took a 20-19 lead into the half thanks to their slight edge in free throw shooting, a stat that would haunt Mississippi State at the end of the game.

Georgia guard Kario Oquendo suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury around the 11 minute mark of the 1st half. He would however return to the court before the halftime and finish the game.

Though both teams shot significantly better in the 2nd half, points still remained at a premium as neither team finished shooting over 35% from the field. The padlock stat of the night however, was Mississippi State's abysmal free throw shooting. State's 32% from the line proved to be the difference in what was an evenly matched game otherwise.

Georgia was once again led by guard Terry Roberts. Roberts was the highlight of an anemic Georgia offense as he finished the night with 16 points and 3 assists which included 2 clutch free throws to put the game away in the final minute. It is likely that the Bulldog offense runs through the senior transfer's hands for the remainder of the season.

Mississippi State's leading scorer was Shakeel Moore who scored 15 points and had 4 steals. He was just one of two Bulldogs to score more than 10 points. Tolu Smith was 3-11 at the free throw line and finished with just 5 points.

The Bulldogs will travel to Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels as part of a 2 game road stretch. Georgia is just 3-2 in the previous 5 matchups against the Rebels.

