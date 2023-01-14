Skip to main content

Georgia Wins 1st Road Game of Season Over Ole Miss 62-58

The Georgia Bulldogs Basketball team has reached yet another milestone this season as they defeat the Ole Miss Rebels 62-58 in their first road win

The Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Ole Miss Rebels today in what was their 1st road victory of the season and 3rd in conference play. The Bulldogs have now won 4 out the last 5 contests against the Rebels. 

The first half was evenly matched as neither team gained much traction on offense. Georgia led 30-29 at halftime thanks to an 8 point 1st half from guard Terry Roberts. However, it would be a different Georgia guard who would steal the show in the 2nd half. 

Ole Miss took an early lead which they held onto for the majority of the 2nd half. Unfortunately for the Rebels, Georgia guard Kario Oquendo took over late and carried the Dawgs to victory. 

Oquendo finished the afternoon as the leading scorer of the Bulldogs with 15 points and a pair of rebounds. 10 of Oquendo's 15 points game in the final 4 minutes of play and all 15 were scored in the 2nd half

As expected, the Rebels were led by Matthew Murrell. Murrell finished the day with 13 points and 4 assists but was ineffective behind the arc shooting just 2/7. Ole Miss was collectively 15.8% from behind the arc. 

Read More

The Bulldogs will wrap up their 2 game road stretch as they travel to Lexington this Wednesday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia has not defeated the Wildcats in Lexington since 2008.

