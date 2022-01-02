STOCK UP: Georgia Players See Value Sky Rocket

Friday's win saw a performance that earned several players a lot of money in the near future from the NFL.

Georgia's 34-11 win over No. 2 Michigan was special for reasons more than just one; the dominant performance on both sides of the ball earned Georgia the much-anticipated rematch with Alabama in the national championship game.

The win also saw the stock of several Georgia players rise in the winning effort.

Jamaree Salyer

One of two players on this list that will undoubtedly see themselves trending on social media for the respective plays they've made on Friday night. Starting left tackle, Jamaree Salyer went into the Orange Bowl with one of the toughest matchups of his career. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is largely seen as a top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, and after turning in a season where he finished as a Heisman finalist, some say he could be the first pick.

Salyer held the first-round lock of a defensive end sackless and even went viral with a video of the senior offensive lineman pancaking Hutchinson. Although Sayler's consistently strong play at left tackle, the former Pace Academy product translates as a guard in the NFL, his performance against Hutchinson is just icing on top of his draft status as April approaches.

Warren McClendon

As of right now, Salyer is not seen as a first-round pick in the eyes of many draft analysts, but that does not mean one isn't on the roster for Georgia playing in the trenches offensively. Through his first two seasons as the starter at right tackle, McClendon continues to shine and gains the attention of analysts and scouts alike for his pass protection.

Like Salyer, the redshirt sophomore right tackle held projected first-round edge rusher David Ojabo sackless. The play of Georgia's bookends upfront deserves much of the credit offensively.

Travon Walker

Once again, the appearance of another potential first-round pick hasn't gained much of the attention of the national media until Friday night against Michigan. Defensive end Travon Walker is another Georgia player who went viral for his physicality shown at the line of scrimmage. Walker took on Michigan's pulling center before tackling the Michigan ball carrier.

Walker certainly caught the attention of NFL scouts and executives with his play against Michigan, the winners of the Joe Moore Award, annually given to the "best offensive line" in the nation.

James Cook

Running back James Cook did not play in Georgia's Peach Bowl victory a year ago versus Cincinnati due to the unexpected passing of his father just a day before the game. At the one-year mark of his father's passing, Cook turned in a performance that ranks towards the top of his career,

Cook contributed more out of the backfield as a pass-catcher than a traditional running back. The brother of Vikings' running back Dalvin Cook finished Friday with 112 yards and one touchdown on four receptions. Cook also rushed for 32 yards on just six attempts versus the Wolverines defense.

