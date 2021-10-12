Is Georgia's Offense Finding It's Rhythm?

Georgia has already shown how elite and complete they are defensively but on Saturday against Auburn, they displayed how lethal they are on offense as well.

Georgia is consistently showing how elite they are on defense through the first half of the season, but in the last two weeks, the Bulldog's offense in totality is beginning to emerge.

In the first four weeks, Georgia showed flashes on offense of dismantling opposing defenses through the air. Both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett displayed their ability to consistently lead the offense down the field to put points on the board, but there were still some concerns surrounding the run game.

The questions began upfront on the offensive line as they struggled to create lanes and seal the edge for Georgia's running backs. While Georgia was continuing to impress in the passing game, it was clear something needed to be figured out in the run game if Georgia truly wanted to be considered elite offensively.

This came as a bit of a shock considering the one thing Georgia consistently does well every year is running the ball, but after their last two victories, those concerns are beginning to fade. First, against Arkansas, Georgia ran for 273 yards, and then this past weekend, they rushed for 201 yards against the Auburn Tigers.

More specifically, Georgia proved against Auburn that they can be and are a complete team offensively. While guys like Zamir White, Kendall Milton, and James Cook were getting the job done on the ground, Stetson Bennett kept the passing game alive and thriving, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 14 for 21 passing.

Saturday was a display of true offensive domination from Georgia. Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey midway through the third quarter for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the drive's first play to extend Georgia's lead to 21. After that, Georgia's stable of running backs clocked in for their work shift and wore down the Tiger's defense. On their final scoring drive, Georgia ran the ball ten times on ten plays and topped it off with a ten-yard touchdown run from Zamir White to officially put the nail in the coffin.

Heading into the home stretch of the season, Georgia's offense is beginning to click on all cylinders even without their starting quarterback. Pairing up a complete offense with the ridiculous amount of talent the Bulldogs possess on defense is shaping up for Georgia to make a legit post-season run this season.

