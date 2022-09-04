REACTION: Georgia's Pass-First Mentality Sends a Message to Recruits

The run-first mentality is a narrative that's stuck with Georgia for a while; many believe they will always rely on a strong running game and build its offense around its running backs and strong offensive line play; it is no surprise that Georgia is commonly referred to as "Running Back University" (RBU).

Even after losing both starting running backs to the NFL from a season ago, the expectation for this season's Georgia offense was it would go back to its roots of a strong running game, even as they break in two new major contributors in the backfield.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is quite the contrast to the foundation of Georgia's offense historically; an "Air Raid guru" has admitted in front of the media he loves to throw the football.

That is exactly what the gameplan was for Georgia offensively facing former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and his No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks.

Sixth-year signal caller Stetson Bennett threw the ball 31 times Saturday afternoon, completing 25 of those passes for 368 yards and two passing touchdowns. Always criticized for his inability to push the down the field, and his lack of stature. That same criticism was silenced as Bennett showed a type of precision in the passing game that hadn't been seen from the Blackshear, Ga., native before.

Monken started off his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs' offense with a bang, as his offense put up 49 points against a top-15 opponent.

Bennett connected with multiple different receivers, his connection with running back Kenny McIntosh shined brightest. McIntosh recorded 117 yards receiving while also rushing for 18 yards and one touchdown on 5 carries.

For years, other programs used Georgia's strong ground game as a way to "negative recruit" skilled wide-outs from going to Georgia. If the opened up gameplan is a hint at something more to come, it could help pay dividends on the recruiting trail.

Something that Smart talked about after the game:

“We want people that want to come play in this offense. Which I think when you watch what they did today, if you’re watching from home, you’re saying, man I’d love to play in that offense. They throw the ball around.”

