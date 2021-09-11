Get Up, It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs kickoff week two of the 2021 season with UAB.

Get Up; it is Saturday in Athens!

It's gameday in Athens; the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers at 3:30 PM EST on ESPN2 inside Sanford Stadium.

Fresh off a week one win over Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, excitement is at a high for the home opener in Athens, but with the excitement comes extreme caution as the status of quarterback JT Daniels is still unknown after being limited in practice during the week with an oblique issue.

Since returning to the practice field Tuesday, Georgia's medical staff have been treating the injury while Daniels continues to practice with the team as if he is going to start. With that being said, redshirt freshman Carson Beck prepared all week to play and start if needed; Beck saw increased reps with the first team on Monday and is thought to have the coaching staff's confidence.

Daniels is not the only player dealing with an injury, as Georgia is still in the process of getting back some key players.

Injury Report:

QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Betting Odds

The odds for Georgia's first home game of the year opened up as a 27.5 point favorite and has since seen that number drop to 23.5 points following the news of JT Daniels. Not to mention that UAB is not your average Mid Major football team. They've brought on nine Power 5 transfers in the last two recruiting cycles and have a big, physical football team on both sides of the ball.

If Carson Beck does get the start at quarterback, that could influence the line even more as the run game could be a heavy feature in Georgia's game-plan.

