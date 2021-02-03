The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Victory Over Auburn

Georgia Basketball didn't just beat Auburn Tuesday night, it outplayed and outcoached the Tigers for 40 minutes.

Georgia led the entire game to beat Auburn 91-86. The victory keeps the Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Georgia has now won four of its last six games and is 11-6 on the year with eight games left. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Georgia's victory.

The Good

Creating easy buckets

Georgia's play in the paint was miraculous Tuesday. The Bulldogs constantly shredded Auburn's defense to find shots near the rim. 52 of Georgia's points came in the paint, much of the other 39 were created by Georgia's penetration. Those included free throws and wide-open three-pointers.

Sahvir Wheeler and KD Johnson attacked the basket all night. Their drives either led to layup baskets, or passes to teammates. Georgia's dominant play in the paint led to 11 second-chance points as well. Andrew Garcia grabbed four offensive boards, and Toumani Camara grabbed three.

Negating Sharife Cooper

Head coach Tom Crean had a gameplan to negate star point guard Sharife Cooper and the Bulldogs executed it to perfection. Cooper still had solid stats. 19 points and nine assists is not a bad game by any means. But it didn't feel like a near double-double performance for him.

Georgia used reserves Jaxon Etter and Mikal Starks to guard Cooper. They took turns frustrating the freshman, forcing him into bad situations. Cooper committed four turnovers and having to pass sooner than he wanted to interrupted the flow of Auburn's offense.

The Bad

Fouling too much at the end

The final minute of the game was more stressful than it needed to be. Georgia sunk its free throws and eluded defenders to burn seconds off the clock. It was almost a perfect final minute of basketball by the Bulldogs.

But they fouled Auburn way too much, including twice on rebounds. The Tigers went to the line four times in the final 44 seconds and they made all eight of their free throws. Each of those fouls was unnecessary and put Georgia's lead at risk.

The Ugly

There's nothing for the ugly category tonight. Georgia beat a good Auburn team soundly. The score wasn't a blowout, but the result never felt in doubt because of easy many of Georgia's shots were.

This was the game Georgia fans have been waiting for from Tom Crean's Bulldogs. A decisive yet hard-fought victory. An offensive performance featuring consistent scoring from all areas of the court. Georgia made 7-of-16 shots from outside the arc while also scoring 52 points in the paint.